LOWVILLE — Kicking off Thursday, the start of Dairy Month, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Lewis County has organized an Ice Cream Trail.
For the second year, the promotion will spotlight the dairy industry product. Patrons are invited to venture around Lewis County trying out different flavors of ice cream and ice cream treats.
Trail maps may be obtained at any participating shop or at the Cooperative Extension office. Each shop on the trail will provide a sticker.
— Good Ol’ Wishy’s, 9779 Route 812, Croghan
— Treats and Tiques, 44028 Route 3, Natural Bridge
— Family Ice Cream, 7388 Turin Road, Lowville
— Old Mill Ice Cream, 2907 Mill St., Copenhagen
— Stony Creek County Store, 10825 Route 26, Carthage
— Cliffs Local Market, 3205 Route 12, Port Leyden
— Mary’s Dairy, 6570 Number Four Road, Lowville
— Foothills Market, 7713 State Route 12, Lowville
— Lewis Lanes, 7828 N. State St., Lowville
— Any Stewart’s Shops in Lewis County, including Lowville, 7491 S. State St.; Lyons Falls, 3906 Route 12; Copenhagen, 9941 Route 12; and Harrisville, 8224 Main St.
BONUS: Dairy Industry Building, Lewis County Fairgrounds, during fair week
When at least six shops have been visited and stamped, the trail map can be left with the last shop or turned in at the CCE office, 7395 East Road.
To be eligible for one of the three grand prizes, the `entries must be submitted by Labor Day, Sept. 4.
During the inaugural year, the Ice Cream Trail attracted about 360 individuals and families, with 160 completed entries submitted, according to Mellissa M. Spence, CCE sustainable agriculture educator, who created the promotion.
The Abbey family of Lowville won the Stewart’s Shops make-your-own-sundae party kit, which feeds 50 people and includes three gallons of ice cream, toppings, sprinkles, dishes, spoons, napkins and a scoop. The Lawrence family of Lowville won the Lewis Lanes birthday party for six people complete with bowling, pizza, soda and an ice cream cake.
Those prizes along with an ice cream cake gift basket sponsored by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Lewis County will be awarded.
Ms. Spence said the promotion was very successful last year with people discovering new shops and visiting some for the first time along with patronizing old favorites.
