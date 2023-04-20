The trestle bridge across the Black River connecting Carthage to West Carthage, as seen at the far end of the bridge, is part of the railway package Lewis County intends to purchase from Genesee Valley Transportation with the intention of turning them into trails. The count will send out a request for proposals from engineering firms interested in doing the work to create a long term blue print - or master plan - for the project. Julie Abbass/Watertown Daily Times

LOWVILLE — Lewis County will be hiring an engineering company to come up with a long term blueprint for the transformation of the inactive railway traversing four towns in the north-central section of the county and one in Jefferson County into active trails.

County Purchasing Director Brian Hanno reviewed the basic terms of the request for proposals that will go out on April 28 with the Finance and Rules Committee on Tuesday.

