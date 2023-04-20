LOWVILLE — Lewis County will be hiring an engineering company to come up with a long term blueprint for the transformation of the inactive railway traversing four towns in the north-central section of the county and one in Jefferson County into active trails.
County Purchasing Director Brian Hanno reviewed the basic terms of the request for proposals that will go out on April 28 with the Finance and Rules Committee on Tuesday.
“This master plan would be the foundation for the whole rail trail and, to give you an idea, you could go for grant money and pass this (master plan) out. There are a lot of grants out there and this would be the document you want to take to get them,” Mr. Hanno said.
The firm with the winning proposal will play a multi-faceted role from facilitating the planning process and steering committee while tracking the budget, to gathering all of the input needed to make informed recommendations to legislators and devising the plan that will be used when and how to determine specific details of the project and how much each step will cost.
They will be required to seek out the opinions of the public on the trails by attending at least one monthly meeting of each town in the rail corridor, meeting with the property owners adjacent to the corridor and holding a public hearing. The input will be used to inform recommendations for trail design and what types of trail — for example motorized or non-motorized mixed use — will best suit each section of the railway.
“This is obviously a project that has a lot of community interest one way or another,” said County Manager Ryan M. Piche after Mr. Hanno’s presentation, “I think it behooves us to set out to create a plan that keeps us on-task over the years and a very important part of that is that we do have public participation and everybody has an opportunity to talk about what they think this project should be.”
Part of the route development that will come out of the process will involve creating an engineering design package by evaluating the condition of the rails and bridges and working with the county’s Department of Recreation, Forestry and Parks and the Planning Department to create an overview and analysis of the infrastructure.
Although it will not be possible to give an exact cost for the Rails to Trails project through the process of creating a master plan, the company will be expected to do a cost assessment of the plan they create, including the cost of materials, professional services and other construction costs.
Mr. Hanno told the committee members there will also be a cost breakdown by mile of trail “so you can see if you only want to do some or all based on what the cost is.”
A couple of “alternative” actions — creating a branding and marketing strategy and examining the economic impact on the local economy — are also in the proposal request to be included depending on the costs of the basic requirements of the contract.
Mr. Hanno anticipates bids in the $200,000 range and expects the process to create the master plan will take about a year.
According to Mr. Piche, the company that wins the bid will be an extension of the county staff providing a critical piece of the project puzzle.
“This will give us a blue print for how to go forward,” he told the committee. “That’s the goal — that we’ve got a document... over the next 15 years to guide our efforts to bring this to reality.”
Bids will be opened on June 28 and awarded in the county board’s July meeting.
For more information, go to the county’s new website, lewiscountyny.gov, and click the “request for proposals” button on the homepage.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.