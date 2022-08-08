LOWVILLE — Applications are being accepted for the ninth Lewis County Leadership Academy.
The program consists of 11 sessions held between Sept. 16 and June 16 with workshops covering a number of topics that can help participants develop or improve the skills that will help them be effective leaders in their jobs and life in the Lewis County context.
Session topics will include effective communications, strengths-based leading, managing change, various areas of opportunity in the county and developing strategies for healthy communities, among others.
The fee for the program is $500 for Lewis County Chamber of Commerce members and $600 for nonmembers.
Scholarships and sponsorships are available.
To apply, complete a survey using the link provided on the Leadership Academy page under the Chamber of Commerce tab at www.adirondackstughill.com. Call 315-376-2213 for more information.
