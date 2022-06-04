LOWVILLE — Lewis County legislators will vote Tuesday on appropriating funds to acquire more than 30 miles of railway through eminent domain for a long-term project to convert the closed railroad lines to multi-use trails.
The resolution up for vote calls for $115,000 of the $1.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to be set aside for a professional survey of the abandoned lines throughout the county.
“The board requested counsel to investigate potential experts, experienced with professional surveying services for portions of abandoned railroad lines in order to proceed with the eminent domain taking process,” the resolution states.
Latham-based C.T. Male Associates is the “engineering, surveying, architecture, landscape architecture and geology” company recommended by attorney Brody D. Smith of Bond, Schoeneck & King, Syracuse, the firm retained to help negotiate the acquisition process in January.
County Manager Ryan M. Piche said that although there are not many companies in the state equipped to handle such a large and specialized surveying job, three proposals were received for the project.
The surveying company will perform activities including “field work, mapping, computations and plotting field data, markers, surface improvements in order to complete boundary surveys for the tracks and condemnation mapping.”
Condemnation is the legal term for a forced land sale process in which private land is taken for public use with fair compensation being paid but not necessarily with the approval of the landowner.
In this case, Batavia-based Genesee Valley Transportation Co. is the private owner of the tracks crossing 44 property parcels located in three villages — Croghan, Lyons Falls and Lowville — and six towns — Croghan, New Bremen, Denmark, Lowville, West Turin and Leyden.
Mr. Piche said that although the eminent domain process itself does not take long, the court proceedings in which compensation for the property owner is determined can take a substantial amount of time, especially when the property in question has a long and complicated ownership history.
“This will be interesting because you’ve got federal jurisdiction over railroads; you’ve got state DOT law that affects railroads; you’ve got railroads that were originally established with eminent domain back in the 1800s — that was called the prior public use — so, it’s complicated,” Mr. Piche said.
In any case, he said the project in its entirety will take years, if not decades, to complete.
Information gathered during surveying will inform decisions about the usability of each section of track that traverses diverse terrain, from flood planes and forested areas to pastures and across various sections of the Black River and its tributaries.
“They’re not only going to do the boundaries (in the survey), they’re also going to give us an idea of how many culverts, how many bridges, all this kind of stuff,” Mr. Piche said. “We’re going to have a much better idea of the level of disrepair. You might have sections of the rail that’s between two sections of complete disrepair and in those scenarios, a trail might not be possible at all and if it is, it’s going to take us a long time and a lot of money.”
The executive said the county is “committed to recreation … and it’s OK if it takes a long time and a lot of money because we’ve got 50 years to work on this. We can take our time.”
The resolution up for consideration — during Tuesday’s 5 p.m. meeting of the Board of Legislators — also includes the approval of more funds to be allocated to continue the services of Bond, Schoeneck & King at a rate of $300 per hour for Mr. Smith’s services and $190 per hour for associates.
The initial $5,000 retainer for the company is increased to $15,000 in the resolution.
In the law firm’s original proposal in January, the maximum cost of its work “from the beginning to filing paperwork for the trail” was anticipated to max out at $30,000, Mr. Piche said, and that is not changed with this resolution.
Landowners whose properties are bisected by tracks attended last month’s board meeting and addressed legislators with their concerns. Two also attended the General Services Committee meeting, during which Mr. Piche gave a Rails to Trails presentation.
The idea to buy the train tracks and turn them into trails in the county was first broached in 2012, when Genesee Valley Transportation was interested in selling the railroads in the county. The idea lost steam in 2013 and was dropped. Mr. Piche said GVT has declined offers to buy the unusable tracks this time, prompting the use of eminent domain.
