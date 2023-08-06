LOWVILLE — From cheese to wine, local farmers will open their farms to the public from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 12 for the inaugural Lewis County Open Farm Day organized by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Lewis County.
The event will include 13 agricultural farm stops throughout the county from Natural Bridge to Turin. Each stop will have an educational aspect about their farm and how they operate, grow and produce their products. This agritourism event will allow visitors of all ages to learn what Lewis County Agriculture has to offer.
The event offers food samples, farm tours, animal interaction, cheese processing tour and local products will be available to purchase.
■ Cogumelo Mushroom, 4090 Factory Road, Natural Bridge: Learn how to grow mushrooms; produce and whole chickens available for purchase.
■ Hopenhagen Farm, 10218 Washington St., Copenhagen: Specializing in lavender and hops with products available for purchase.
■ Dani’s Daffodils, 10279 Old State Road, Carthage: U-pick flowers or premade bouquets available.
■ Tug Hill Estate, 4051 Yancey Road, Lowville: Wine tasting, U-pick berries and tours.
■ Shultz Family Cheese, 7956 Number Three Road: See the grazing dairy cows and purchase some fresh cheese curd.
■ O’Brien Family Farm, 8013 Route 26: Tour the facility and taste some samples of cheese curd and milk.
■ Cornell Cooperative Extension of Lewis County, 7395 East Road, Lowville: Come see what Cornell Cooperative Extension has to offer with activities for children and sample products. Restrooms available.
■ Cedar Hedge Farm, 7153 Olmstead Road, Lowville: Visit the goats on the farm; goat milk feta cheese and baked goods available for purchase.
■ Grass Root Meats, 3821 Rector Road, Lowville: Visit the animals in the pasture; pasture raised pork, beef, chicken and lamb available for purchase.
■ Colwell’s Farm Market and Garden Center, 6007 State Route 12, Glenfield: Visit the greenhouses, find your way through the corn maze; fresh baked apple cider donuts and vegetables available for purchase.
■ Autumn Ridge Goat Farm, 5030 Route 26, Turin: Visit the goat farm and feed the goats. Available for purchase are chevre and feta goat milk cheese, local products at the farm stand.
■ Cummings Farm, 3860 West Road, Turin: Visit the dairy calves; creamline milk, pork and beef are available for purchase.
■ Roads End Orchards Winery and Farm Store. 5044 Crofoot Hill Road, Constableville: Tour the winery, purchase blueberries, sorghum syrup, and horseradish.
Organizers ask that attendees follow “Farm Day etiquette” — No pets; only one insulated shopping tote per family; do not stray on farms; stick to designated visitor areas; exercise reasonable care regarding disclosed risks; follow all posted rules of conduct at specific operations and do not willfully remove, deface, or otherwise damage signs or other personal property.
For more information about Open Farm Day, including maps, descriptions and how to participate, visit
CCELewis.org or call the office at 315-376-5270. Each location is on google maps so you can plan your day to support locally grown products in Lewis County. Have the signature page in the event brochure signed at each farm visited, fill out the survey after visiting at least three farms, to receive a cooler bag.
