LOWVILLE — From cheese to wine, local farmers will open their farms to the public from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 12 for the inaugural Lewis County Open Farm Day organized by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Lewis County.

The event will include 13 agricultural farm stops throughout the county from Natural Bridge to Turin. Each stop will have an educational aspect about their farm and how they operate, grow and produce their products. This agritourism event will allow visitors of all ages to learn what Lewis County Agriculture has to offer.

