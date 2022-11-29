LOWVILLE — The Lewis County Board of Legislators and development organizations are taking a proactive approach to find the right use and owner for the former Glenfield Elementary School building.
County human services departments will leave the temporary location behind to return to their “normal” offices in Lowville next year.
“We are ready to kick off marketing the Glenfield school for future development … so that’s what we’re asking for today: Let us loose on marketing this so when the county’s done … it can be quickly turned over into another use and get back on the tax role,” Cheyenne L. Steria, Naturally Lewis director of finance and incentives, said during the county Finance and Rules Committee meeting earlier this month.
Naturally Lewis — the team that implements programs for the county’s development organizations — will launch a marketing campaign Thursday on behalf of the Lewis County Development Corp. for the 44,000-square-foot brick building on 6.6 acres at 5960 Main St. in Glenfield.
They are searching for a new owner with the right vision and a proven track record.
To do that, a “request for expression of interest” will be sent “to developers that have been talking about different projects in Lewis County” with Naturally Lewis which will be reviewed and “scored” based on how each meets established priorities. Criteria includes how the proposal will benefit the community, increase the tax base and create jobs.
The vetting committee will take a deeper dive into proposals with the top three scores, including “their business plan, their financials, their experience overall in business but also their experience doing what they say they’re going to do.”
“This is the piece that was missing the last time (the building was sold to a business) and this is the piece the county, alone, wouldn’t be able to do,” Mrs. Steria said.
The county can only sell property at auction and must take the highest dollar amount even if another buyer’s plan offers more benefit to the community and the economy.
The development corporation can offer developers incentives the county cannot that create an ability for the LCDC to recapture the property if the new owner goes into default or their project fails.
Once a developer has been targeted through the marketing and vetting processes, the county will transfer the property to the LCDC for a nominal charge so the LCDC can sell the property to the developer.
“We need to be thoughtful on the future of this building,” said County Manager Ryan M. Piche, contrasting it to the building’s sale at the beginning of the year.
After deciding to close the last two community-based schools in the district — Glenfield Elementary and Port Leyden Elementary — to consolidate all students on the main Turin campus, the South Lewis Central School District sold the Glenfield building to the only bidder, Shamsul Alam, president and CEO of LIIT Co., doing business as Las Comp Institute of IT for $220,000.
The building had been listed for $300,000.
“They (the school district) either didn’t have the ability to or chose not to engage in this type of purchase agreement (like the LCDC-proposed agreement) because … it was very evident that the buyer that they had selected was not going to live up to their expectations and their promises and once that would happen, there would be no incentive for any government agency to take control back of that building,” Mr. Piche said.
Mr. Alam only owned the building for about a month before the county decided to buy it from him in February for $315,000. The county has been housing the social services and community services departments, the Office for the Aging and the county Soil and Water Conservation District while the $20 million in construction projects on existing office properties in Lowville is being completed.
Naturally Lewis will continue its partnership with the county planning department, led by director Casandra M. Buell, which has been instrumental in garnering grant funding for best use studies for the school buildings as well as studies assessing the housing needs and the potential for a chain child care facility — KinderCare — in the county.
Although Naturally Lewis hopes to have a developer selected by May being that the construction projects are slated for completion by early summer, Mrs. Steria said on Tuesday evening that the timeline will not influence the selection process.
If none of those submitting letters of interest by the Jan. 31 deadline meet the standards set, “We hold it. We’re not going to let it go,” Mrs. Steria said.
They would start the marketing process again and look for better options.
Following a discussion about the county’s responsibility to cover the maintenance costs of the building until a suitable buyer is sought, the committee members and Mrs. Steria agreed that a memo of understanding between the county and the development corporation outlining the timing and details of the transfer made the most sense and will be drafted for full board approval in December.
Mrs. Steria said that while some of the purchase price will be used to cover the marketing and sales expenses, “the majority of the purchase price goes back into a fund to do the same thing again, so if there are properties the LCDC can purchase, we’re able to purchase them” and find developers through a similar process to that of the former school.
The committee passed a resolution allowing Naturally Lewis and the planning department to begin marketing the property.
The call for letters of interest details will be featured on www.naturallylewis.com.
