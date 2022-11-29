Lewis County to find purpose for Glenfield school

When Lewis County human services departments return to their normal offices in Lowville after renovations are complete next year, the Lewis County Development Corp. hopes to have a developer ready to purchase the 44,000-square-foot former Glenfield Elementary School now providing temporary office space. Watertown Daily Times

LOWVILLE — The Lewis County Board of Legislators and development organizations are taking a proactive approach to find the right use and owner for the former Glenfield Elementary School building.

County human services departments will leave the temporary location behind to return to their “normal” offices in Lowville next year.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.