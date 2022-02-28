LOWVILLE — With legislator approval, the Lewis County Planning Department intends to apply for $850,000 in state Community Development Block Grant and Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, funding to improve farmworker housing.
County legislators will vote to approve the application in their March meeting this evening. The application seeks to provide funding for five farms in the county, including Conway Dairy Farms LLC and Ridge View Dairy LLC in Turin; and Demko Farms, Jeremy K. Steria, and Marks Farm in Lowille.
“We sent out a survey through Cornell (Cooperative Extension) to see what farms would be interested in taking advantage of the funding,” said county Planning Director Casandra M. Buell, “We compared their (housing) inventory and their needs to the eligibility of the grants and we were able to narrow down which farms we could accommodate based upon that eligibility.”
A total of eight farms completed the survey.
Eligibility requires that the workers living in the housing are low to middle income earning 80% or less than the area median income and that the applying farm or group of farms has between five and 10 housing units that need to be improved or replaced.
In general, the funds are to be used to make improvements to the worker housing in order to “prevent, prepare for or respond to COVID-19,” Mrs. Buell said, which can include making the housing more safe by eliminating environmental hazards like lead paint, asbestos or mold; removing outdated or inadequate air filtration systems; ensure well-functioning plumbing systems; and reducing the population density of the housing units among other measures.
It can also be used to provide personal protective equipment like masks, face shields and hand sanitizer for workers.
Community block grants require funded projects be completed within a year, which is one of the biggest challenges to funding more farms through the program.
“(For example,) we needed to go against mobile home replacement in some instances because we can’t get mobile homes in less than 12 months,” Mrs. Buell said.
Finding contractors for all community development block grants has also been “a hardship,” Mrs. Buell said, because many area contractors do not seem to understand the bidding process and, even more daunting, have the capital to pay for materials and workers up front to complete the project and be reimbursed by the state.
“We’re trying to work on a program through the housing needs assessment where we can educate contractors on, ‘This is the bidding process and this is how simple it can be, and this is how it’s done and if you’d like to be on a bid list contact Snow Belt Housing,’” she said. “A lot of this is just knowledge but the second half of that is having the capital to make all those investments up front to be reimbursed.”
Although there is no indication the farmworker housing improvement grant program will continue beyond this round of funding, and she is pleased with the responses to the survey, Mrs. Buell said she believes another funding round might have an even better response.
“There could certainly be more need for it. We maximized what we could do,” she said. “There were some farms that reached out to Cornell Cooperative Extension early on once the funding was released in late November, so of course we followed up with them to see what their needs were first, but then we thought there’s a lot of small farms that have people that live on the farm that work on the farm so that’s when we decided not to just limit it to those that were already interested. Let’s try to reach out and see who else there is.”
Even before Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul announced that $10 million would be used for the Farmworker Safety Housing Grant Program to rehabilitate or replace “existing substandard farmworker housing” on Nov. 17, some local farmers were already reaching out to Cornell Cooperative Extension to find out what they can do to earn a grant.
Like all housing grant money that comes to the county, the projects and grant funds will be administered by the Snow Belt Housing Company Inc. in exchange for up to 15% of the grant funds.
The maximum amount any municipality could receive in the program is $1 million.
At the same time she announced this grant program, Gov. Hochul also announced $15 million would be added to the revolving loan program through Farm Credit East that provides no-interest loans to improve or replace housing including with new construction.
