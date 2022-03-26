LOWVILLE — Instead of focusing on cleaning up blighted buildings by tearing them down as originally intended, a new Lewis County program is focused on revitalizing properties with motivated owners to make space for business growth, new businesses and the overall improvement of municipalities throughout the county.
Naturally Lewis Executive Director Brittany B. Davis presented the Vacant Property Revitalization Program to the county Finance and Rules Committee during its March 15 meeting.
“Lewis County is looking to invest $2 million in commercial properties throughout our small communities through a public-private partnership,” she said. “Naturally Lewis will work with private building owners to turn vacant, unsafe, blighted and potentially hazardous buildings into usable spaces for businesses to create better downtowns and enhance our communities.”
The Lewis County Development Corp., which falls under the Naturally Lewis economic development brand for Lewis County along with the county’s Industrial Development Agency, will oversee the program and manage the program funds.
The program is financed by $1 million from the county’s American Rescue Plan Act money and $1 million from county funds, which will be distributed in one-time reimbursement grants.
Property owners can apply for grants to cover construction costs and some soft costs, depending on the project. There is no minimum or maximum grant amount and there is no match requirement as with other grant programs.
“We understand that each project is going to be significantly different so we really have to come at this from not a one-size-fits-all approach but from a one-on-one basis to really assess the entire project as a whole,” Mrs. Davis said.
She said it is not just entire buildings that are eligible for the program.
Individual floors in a building that may, for example, have an active business on the ground floor but one or two floors above that have not been used for a significant amount of time would be eligible for consideration if the owner submits a proposal to “revitalize” the dormant floors.
Potential applicants will complete a basic intake form on the Naturally Lewis website, which will host the program’s web page. The intake form will ask for building details, environmental concerns like lead or asbestos and project specifics.
Form completion will be followed by an initial consultation with a Naturally Lewis staff member.
Property owners whose projects meet the basic program criteria will be asked to complete a more comprehensive application to be reviewed by the program committee that has yet to be formed.
That committee will use a pre-determined system to give points for each project detail like the potential community impact; the business or building owner’s level of personal investment in and motivation to complete the project; the timeline; its feasibility; and the funding need, in addition to any other desirable aspects the committee hopes to find in proposed projects.
The amount of funding granted will be based on score.
“These are very complex and complicated projects so we can’t put one number to (all of the grants),” Mrs. Davis said.
The development corporation board will give or deny final approval.
Providing the financial means to breathe life back into the structures is only one step of the program. It will also provide “support, tools and resources to … help turn vacant buildings into usable spaces,” according to Mrs. Davis.
Those tools and resources might include reuse studies; additional grant funding opportunities; business planning; and marketing of the building or space, among other problem-solving engagements led by staff at Naturally Lewis and its partner organizations and agencies.
“It’s the full program. It’s the support. It’s providing the tools to make these projects happen,” Mrs. Davis added.
After the program committee is formed and the committee establishes the point system, Mrs. Davis envisions marketing the program beginning in April, with solicited county legislators either taking part in or observing the meeting to help.
“I’m sure you all have a building in mind in your community that could use some funding, some support, but what we’re really looking for is some of those motivated building owners, so we really need you guys to send people and projects our way,” Mrs. Davis said.
Grant applications will be accepted on a rolling basis until funds are gone.
“It could take two years, it could take one year, it could take three years,” Mrs. Davis said.
The initial idea floated last year was for a property “cleanup fund,” according to Mrs. Davis, but research involving her team and county representatives made it clear that the complexity and expenses involved with cleaning up properties like the former Lyons Falls school or the former cheese manufacturing building in New Bremen had more obstacles than practical for a program meant to be wider-reaching than one property.
“We were looking at what’s going to be the most impactful use of these funds, what’s going to be the biggest bang for our buck,” Mrs. Davis said.
She also said there are other funding sources for demolishing a structure and site cleanup, so opportunities for properties that are beyond redemption will continue to be sought as needed.
