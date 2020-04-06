LOWVILLE — Business-oriented organizations have one main message for businesses, large and small, throughout the county: we are here for you, ready to “Reboot Lewis County.”
In cooperation with the Chamber of Commerce and Naturally Lewis, the county Industrial Development Agency’s brand, the county Economic Development organization has launched Reboot LC.
It is an initiative to provide area businesses access to a wide range of information and resources to help them not just survive the COVID-19 crisis, but to put in place measures to make a successful “reboot” possible when it’s over.
“We’re trying to figure out how to help businesses in one-, two-, three-, four-, six months from now — whenever this passes — about how we can help businesses and communities survive this and grow in the future,” Mrs. Davis said.
In discussions over the past few weeks with the three organizations, Mrs. Davis said they realized the COVID-19 crisis has most people, businesses included, in a reactive mode, but they realized the importance for businesses to get proactive and thinking creatively about the future while embracing tools available to survive in the near future.
One goal of Reboot LC is for the three organizations to send a clear message that “we’re here to help,” Mrs. Davis said.
“We want businesses that haven’t worked with us in the past, whether it be a one-person entrepreneur or a full manufacturing business, to know they can come to us, that there are resources we can help connect them to and answer some of their questions.”
With a grant from Drum Country Business and National Grid, the three organizations will do an advertising blitz for Reboot LC over the next three months which will also allow them to support local media outlets that are also put at risk by the economic downturn caused by the pandemic.
“At this point, people are mostly concerned with applying for funds like Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Programs and Economic Injury Disaster grants or loans,” Mrs. Davis said, “I don’t think people think, ‘Oh my God! I think we’re going to have to shut down. People are still in the reactive stage right now.”
While there are many ideas currently being worked out, Mrs. Davis said the core activities at the beginning will be twice-weekly informal webinars in which successful business owners will share their best practices, what has been working well during the crisis, future plans and other more specific topics.
The first webinar will take place at 10 a.m. on Wednesday on ZOOM online or by calling into the meeting.
Two local business owners, Mike Biolsi of Coughlin in Lowville and Ellie Steltz of Misc. Delights Co., will share their experiences with e-commerce and put forward some ideas for businesses to start using it or make better use of it as a tool for success.
For Mrs. Davis, the many nimble adaptations by local businesses to help the community, other businesses and to survive the pandemic crisis are shining examples of what is possible in the future.
Through the Reboot LC initiative, the county organizations hope to enable that kind of forward thinking contagious and the economic opportunities available known to turn the ideas into reality.
For information about how to join the Wednesday webinar by computer or phone, go to the events page at naturallylewis.com or the Reboot LC- E-Commerce Facebook page or call 315-376-3014.
