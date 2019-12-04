CAPE VINCENT — Cape Vincent will observe the lighting of the lighthouse on Tibbets Point Road on Friday. Hosted by Christmas in the Cape, the event will kick off at 5:30 p.m. with refreshments and entertainment, followed by the lighting ceremony at 6.
Lighting of Tibbets Point Lighthouse in Cape Vincent
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.