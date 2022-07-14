At the pump, in the grocery store and just about everywhere, anyone who spends money has likely noticed your dollar doesn’t go as far as it did a year ago, or even last month.
The annual rate of inflation hit 9.1% on Wednesday. According to Labor Department data, that’s the highest it’s been since 1981. Experts say it will have significant impacts on local business and spending habits.
“Inflation is the rate of increasing prices over a given period of time,” said Umesh Kumar, associate professor of finance at SUNY Canton.
He said inflation commonly affects items such as household appliances, vehicles, clothes, medical care, and other day-to-day consumptions. Although food and energy prices are technically excluded from inflation’s effects — since they fluctuate seasonally — Mr. Kumar said those prices rise with inflation because the costs of creating the item are impacted. For instance, the price of meat rises because the price of grain rises. The cost of diesel fuel directly impacts farmers, who use tractors and equipment to harvest crops.
The cost of groceries has increased steadily over the past year.
Jackline F. Cain, of Sackets Harbor, while shopping at Piggly Wiggly in Watertown on Thursday said prices have “gone through the roof over the last three or four months.”
She said as a result of the price increase that she doesn’t buy as much quantity.
“We just buy what we need for the week, that’s it,” she said.
One item stands out to her that she has seen the increase with.
“Arugula, it was 2 for $4 and now one of them is $4.29, that’s kind of crazy, no?” she said.
An order of groceries placed online through Walmart in Watertown on July 14, 2021, included 53 items for a total cost of $144.74. Items ordered that day included toasted sliced almonds — a 10-ounce bag for $1.98. A year later, that same item is $6.12. A package of hamburger buns in the order that cost $2.50 last year, is now $3.34. The price of just about everything is up, milk, eggs and bread, though tomatoes, bananas and cucumbers have not crept up. Overall, if the same 53 items were ordered Thursday, the total shopping cart would total $171.08, according to the Walmart website. That’s an increase of 18.19%, year over year.
An order placed June 12 of this year, for 69 grocery items totaling $192.57 was priced Thursday at $219.85, a 14% increase in just one month.
Terri L. Davis, of Philadelphia, was shopping at Price Chopper in Watertown on Thursday and she said she has “very much so,” seen an increase in prices.
She said she has seen an increase “across the board, meat, I would say primarily, but everything is up.”
Ms. Davis said she has even seen a difference in pet supply prices.
“I’ve noticed it’s gone up like $2 or $3 a bag in the last few months,” she said of the pet food she purchases.
Mr. Kumar said inflation typically affects lower-income people more severely, which bodes badly for the north country. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 14.7% of 108,051 St. Lawrence County residents counted in the last census are living in poverty. In Jefferson County, 13.1% of the 116,295 residents were listed as living in poverty, and in Lewis County, the census counted 11.4% of its 26,573 residents in poverty. Lewis County is tied with the national average, but both St. Lawrence and Jefferson counties exceed it.
“St. Lawrence County does not have many high-income people,” he said, “so inflation will have long-term adverse effects on our lifestyle and economy, I’m afraid.”
Charles R. Fenner, a professor in the management program at SUNY Canton, said poor people on fixed incomes in particular are hurt by inflation.
“You have folks who are affected because most of their income comes from things like Social Security, which only gets adjusted periodically,” he said.
“Therefore, when food prices go up, there’s no immediate adjustment for them to help with the increase.”
The last Social Security cost-of-living adjustment occurred in December for January 2022 payments. The 5.9% adjustment was the largest in 40 years, but costs of goods have outpaced that large increase. The 2020 Social Security increase was 1.6%, according to the Social Security Administration.
It’s not just individuals who will feel the consequences of inflation. Communities as a whole will struggle too, Mr. Fenner said.
“Take Canton, for instance. Taxes for this year have already been set, so the city and government budgets may be adversely affected if they can’t find additional funds to pay for services,” he said. “It’s costing more to fill up our village of Canton vehicles, which is affecting the ability of our government to function well.”
One of the most common responses to inflation is for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates, which they’ve already done three times this year for a total of 1.5 percentage points.
Both Mr. Kumar and Mr. Fenner think doing so is an appropriate but insufficient response to rising inflation.
“Interest rates are a primary tool in the hands of the Fed,” said Mr. Kumar. “It increases the cost of money so people are less able to borrow it, which limits the supply.”
“But current inflation is not coming because people have too much money,” he added. “It’s because the cost of supplies are up across the globe due to the pandemic and supply chain issues.”
“So while it is appropriate that we discourage people from spending money on things that aren’t necessary, just increasing interest rates may not help because the reason for inflation is not only in our country’s hands,” he said. Mr. Fenner agreed.
“Raising interest rates can have a great effect if done properly, but there’s other causes of inflation that setting an interest rate can’t change.”
Mr. Kumar thinks inflation will plateau by next summer around 10 to 11%, but that it will remain high for years to come.
“It will take around five years for inflation to come back down around 2 to 3%, so it will be a persistent problem for our economy.” He said residents should plan accordingly around high inflation rates for the foreseeable future.
Mr. Fenner felt less prognosticative. “If I could predict where inflation is going,” he said, “I would be paid a lot more money.”
In the meantime, local business owners are doing what they can to cope.
“What concerns me is that, despite the increase in wages over the past few years, the rising cost of goods means that it’s still difficult for folks to make ends meet,” said Rainbow L. Crabtree, owner of Nature’s Storehouse in Canton.
“I’m not sure how that will play out for small local businesses that are trying to provide quality goods to the community. We try to remain optimistic and continue serving our community the best we can.”
Ben Dixon, executive director for the St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce, said many business owners are faced with raising costs in response to inflation.
“But they are hesitant to do that because of loyalty to their customers and community,” he said.
The ones that do raise prices, he said, are pinched from both ends, as they face pushback from angry consumers as well as the higher costs of running a business.
Ultimately, Mr. Dixon hopes people are understanding and supportive during this time.
“The takeaway is that it’s important for customers to understand the dynamic businesses are faced with, and that they continue supporting our local businesses if we want to keep them around.”
Watertown resident Jennifer M. Decker said the increase in prices has changed her shopping habits.
“We don’t eat out as much because we are home more, and that’s probably because we are trying to save money on groceries and gas,” she said. “So I’ve had to do a little bit more meal planning, buy things a little more in bulk, so I have gone to Sam’s for things like meat and cheese.”
She said she is more concerned with gas prices because she said she can cut the grocery bill by going from “throwing everything in the cart (that) we feel like it, and more meal planning.”
She said that her family is eating more pastas and burgers, meals that are less expensive, without a lot of sides.
Ms. Decker said that items such as chips and sodas, that she said children would like to have, have become more of a “luxury item.”
Ms. Davis said she considers herself lucky.
“I am blessed to have a good job, and my kids are grown and out of the house and I’m in a much better situation than many,” she said. “I don’t know how people can afford to feed their families. If my boys still lived at home, I’d have to choose between food and something else, it’s just gone crazy... I feel blessed and lucky because I do have a good job and my kids are grown. But I feel sorry for people with young families and people just starting out. It’s got to be impacting them much more than me.”
