WATERTOWN — Local developer Michael E. Lundy kept town planners busy on Monday, getting site plan approvals for a distribution center in the Jefferson County Corporate Park, constructing another building in his agri-park on Route 3 and two other projects.
Pamela D. Desormo, who co-chairs the planning board, said there was so much going on at the town Planning Board on Monday it was difficult to keep up with everything Mr. Lundy wanted to get done at the meeting.
“We’ve got a lot going,” Mr. Lundy said. “It’s all good stuff.”
The more significant project, the agri-park building, calls for the initial construction of a 19,500-square-foot structure that he plans to expand to 50,000 square feet for manufacturing or office space use in the Thousand Islands International Agribusiness Park, adjacent to Jefferson-Lewis BOCES on Route 3.
Mr. Lundy planned to construct a speculative building, but has a company interested in occupying it.
“It’s a 5½-acre site, so we have room to expand,” he said.
This structure would be built behind structures now under construction for beverage distributor Eagle Beverage and Cazenovia Equipment Co. in the 220-acre agribusiness park, which straddles the towns of Watertown and Hounsfield border.
A couple of miles away, Mr. Lundy has a company interested in moving into a 22,200-square-foot distribution center that he plans to build on Lot 10 in the sprawling corporate park complex off outer Coffeen Street.
“It’s a nice project, it’s a nice building and it’s a nice development,” he said.
The company’s products would be brought to the distribution center, broken down to smaller numbers and then trucked out. The building would have six bays and be big enough to park trucks inside. An office would be at the front of the building. Mr. Lundy would own the building and lease to the company.
He’s working with a client that is looking at the corporate park and sites outside of Jefferson County. But the corporate park “is preferable,” he said.
He wouldn’t identify the companies he’s talking to because the deals haven’t been signed yet.
He’s also constructing an 8,000-square-foot building on Lot 2B in the corporate park for his construction company, Lundco. Some construction type and fabrication will be done inside the warehouse, while construction material would be stored outside.
On Monday, the Planning Board also approved a subdivision for the site at the Penske building.
The Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency owns the corporate park. He plans to send a letter to the IDA about his plans.
Mr. Lundy also said work could start as early as today to dismantle the home of AAA-Watertown, and then relocate and rebuild it at The Commons at Washington Summit.
Once the building is removed, the property, at 19482 Route 11, would be converted into a parking lot for the Commons, previously called the CANI Spine Center and Sports Physical Therapy complex.
He purchased the CANI building earlier this year. He’s already brought in two new tenants.
