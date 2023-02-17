Events center gains support from state reps

An architectural rendering of the proposed Thousand Islands Event Center in the town of Watertown. Yeager Architecture

WATERTOWN — The local group behind a proposed events center in the town of Watertown says it is grateful for the recent support the project received from elected state representatives.

Sen. Mark C. Walczyk, R-Watertown, and Assemblymen Scott A. Gray, R-Watertown, and Kenneth D. Blankenbush, R-Black River, issued a joint statement Tuesday in support of the Thousand Islands Events Center, an $80 million complex proposed by OVG Facilities and Michael Sherman Sports Inc., a company run by former Green Bay Packer head coach and general manager Michael F. Sherman.

