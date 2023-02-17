WATERTOWN — The local group behind a proposed events center in the town of Watertown says it is grateful for the recent support the project received from elected state representatives.
Sen. Mark C. Walczyk, R-Watertown, and Assemblymen Scott A. Gray, R-Watertown, and Kenneth D. Blankenbush, R-Black River, issued a joint statement Tuesday in support of the Thousand Islands Events Center, an $80 million complex proposed by OVG Facilities and Michael Sherman Sports Inc., a company run by former Green Bay Packer head coach and general manager Michael F. Sherman.
Town Supervisor Joel R. Bartlett has been spearheading the events center complex and the Thousand Island Local Development Corp. was formed to assist these efforts. Mr. Bartlett, who is also chair of the development corporation, said in a prepared statement that the corporation is “thrilled” to have received the support of the three elected officials.
“We appreciate the fact that these leaders recognize the importance of improving the quality of life of the residents of this region, but also how this project will give out region a much-needed economic boost when we need it the most,” Mr. Bartlett said. “On behalf of the Thousand Islands LDC and, more importantly, the people of Watertown, I thank Senator Walczyk, Assemblyman Gray and Assemblyman Blankenbush for their support.”
The 520,000-square-foot indoor facility would host a range of sports, recreational, entertainment and other events for the north country, Thousand Islands region and southern Ontario.
“This facility will not only offer phenomenal new facilities for local families, but will make Watertown a national, and even international, draw for sporting competitions and event planning, something our region does not currently offer,” said Michael Campbell, a board member of the corporation.
The facility is proposed to be built adjacent to the Thousand Islands Agriculture and Business Park, and the developers are hoping they can receive up to $30 million in state grants to finance construction.
