CLAYTON — A north country couple signed the paperwork Friday to become the new owners of the Wooden Boat Inn, 606 Alexandria St.
The Wooden Boat Inn originally opened in 1889, said new owners Pia M. Hogue, 38, and Ryan F. Miller, 33.
Ms. Hogue grew up in Clayton before going back and forth between the north country and Rhode Island. In 2013, she ran a kayak shop in the village, Sink or Swim vintage, while also doing photography in Clayton.
“I am very excited to make this work and be home,” Ms. Hogue said.
Mr. Miller, who is originally from Connecticut, made the north country his home after being stationed on Fort Drum.
Something that attracted Mr. Miller and Ms. Hogue to the property is the Wooden Boat Inn’s following from the previous owners.
“It’s an established spot. People know about it. It’s been around for such a long time,” Mr. Miller said. “There’s already bookings from previous guests that have already been here. We’re going to come in, run it, get our hands in as much of the business as we can, and really get to know and learn the property. And then in the offseason, we’re going to plan to do hopefully some larger renovations, and some better, modernized updates that we can really make this little place stick out.”
The impact that the previous owners had on the guests is not something that goes unnoticed by Ms. Hogue.
“The owners before last, Bernie and Val, seem to have made a big impact on their guests when they came through,” Ms. Hogue said. “Because all of the reviews were ‘Bernie took us out on his little wooden boat and we had such a great experience,’ and I kind of want to carry that tradition and spirit on of this place because people seem to really enjoy the owners.”
Ms. Hogue said there is a painting of the previous owners on a sign in the yard. She has never met them but said she feels like she has after reading what guests have said about them.
“I hope that we can honor that or keep that going,” Ms. Hogue said.
Ms. Hogue described the Wooden Boat Inn as “a perfect opportunity,” as she and Mr. Miller, who own a duplex in Rhode Island, were looking to purchase more duplexes, and she had always wanted to own a motel. They were looking at a place in Alexandria Bay with a friend of Ms. Hogue’s father, which ended up falling through. After that, the family friend got her in touch with the Wooden Boat Inn, paperwork was completed, and next thing they knew, they became the owners of the motel in Clayton.
“We came up, got approved for the loan and signed papers, put a deposit down,” Ms. Hogue said.
“Everything was pedal to the medal to get all that done,” Mr. Miller said. “Obviously we love the river, obviously we love being out in the water as much as we can, and having a space to encourage it. But every business around here is all like, ‘The river this, and boats that,’ and we want to obviously keep that theme, that spirit, but build out some decor that’s a little more modern and cleaner aesthetically.”
The house will be available for rent year-round, but the motel isn’t insulated so the motel will operate seasonally. There are seven total units.
Ms. Hogue said it is rewarding to come home, and be able to grow her roots in the north country.
“I feel like I have a better chance and opportunity to do that now,” Ms. Hogue said. “I’m just very humbled and happy that I have this opportunity and this chance to come home.”
Ms. Hogue said that while paperwork was getting done, she was actually on tour with an Albany-based band that was opening for Slash, which provided its own challenges. Ms. Hogue was selling merchandise for the band, having previously worked in tour management and as a lighting technician. While she was with the band, Mr. Miller stayed home and worked on the paperwork for the business.
Those interested in staying at the Wooden Boat Inn can continue to book on www.woodenboatinn.com. Units will eventually be listed on most booking channels such as booking.com and Airbnb.
