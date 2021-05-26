As May ends and June begins, it’s time to escape the confines of the house and buy locally in fresh air markets. The opening of farmers markets for the season allow such excursions to pick up local produce and handmade goods.
The Carthage Farmers Market is changing its hours to 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Rebecca Wallen said, “We wanted to be there for the community members more.”
The previous time — 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. — was an obstacle to some residents.
The chamber director also noted live music would be returning to the market this season.
Market organizers were hopeful for more vendors and patrons this season as the COVID-19 restrictions are eased.
With the return of farmers markets, a sense of normality compared to the previous year is available.
For a local food guide, check out Cornell Cooperative Extension of Lewis County’s website, www.CCELewis.org.
Local farmers markets include:
Carthage Farmers Market
Farmers Market Pavilion, Riverside Drive, Carthage
Every Friday from May 28 through Oct. 8, 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Harrisville Farmers Market
Scenic View, Harrisville
Every Saturday from May 29 through Oct. 30, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Lewis County General Hospital Farmers Market
Lewis County General Hospital, North State Street, Lowville
Every Thursday June 10 through Oct. 7. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Lyons Falls Farmers Market
Park Pavilion, Riverside Park, Laura Street, Lyons Falls
Every Tuesday from June 22 through Sept. 28, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Lowville Farmers Market
Lowville Fairgrounds, Bostwick Street, Lowville
Every Saturday from June 5 through Oct. 30, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. except during fair weekend July 20-24
During October the time will be cut to 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
