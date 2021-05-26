Area farmers markets ready to open for the season

Deb Kogut from Naturally Yours Honey waits on a customer at the opening day of the Lowville Farmers Market on June 3, 2017. Johnson Newspapers

As May ends and June begins, it’s time to escape the confines of the house and buy locally in fresh air markets. The opening of farmers markets for the season allow such excursions to pick up local produce and handmade goods.

The Carthage Farmers Market is changing its hours to 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Rebecca Wallen said, “We wanted to be there for the community members more.”

The previous time — 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. — was an obstacle to some residents.

The chamber director also noted live music would be returning to the market this season.

Market organizers were hopeful for more vendors and patrons this season as the COVID-19 restrictions are eased.

With the return of farmers markets, a sense of normality compared to the previous year is available.

For a local food guide, check out Cornell Cooperative Extension of Lewis County’s website, www.CCELewis.org.

Local farmers markets include:

Carthage Farmers Market

Farmers Market Pavilion, Riverside Drive, Carthage

Every Friday from May 28 through Oct. 8, 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Harrisville Farmers Market

Scenic View, Harrisville

Every Saturday from May 29 through Oct. 30, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lewis County General Hospital Farmers Market

Lewis County General Hospital, North State Street, Lowville

Every Thursday June 10 through Oct. 7. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Lyons Falls Farmers Market

Park Pavilion, Riverside Park, Laura Street, Lyons Falls

Every Tuesday from June 22 through Sept. 28, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lowville Farmers Market

Lowville Fairgrounds, Bostwick Street, Lowville

Every Saturday from June 5 through Oct. 30, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. except during fair weekend July 20-24

During October the time will be cut to 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.