WATERTOWN — Local hotels would normally be filling up with travelers who drive up to the north country to enjoy everything that it has to offer during the summer tourism season.
But this is the summer of the coronavirus.
And there aren’t as many travelers staying in hotel rooms in Jefferson County, causing occupancy rates to drop from last year, said Corey Fram, director of the 1000 Islands International Tourism Council.
Occupancy rates in the 12 chain hotels in and around Watertown dropped 38.5 percent from last summer, from 76 percent last July to 47 percent this past month, Mr. Fram said.
“It’s not good news, but occupancy rates are improving every week,” he said.
As the summer season begins to wind down, more people are making their way up to the north country to enjoy tourist attractions, the communities along the St. Lawrence River and Lake Ontario, and outdoor activities.
For instance, those hotel chains in Watertown saw a 15.5 percent increase from 31.5 percent occupancy in June, he said.
Mr. Fram doesn’t have any data on “mom and pop-type,” privately-owned motels and hotels in communities along the river and the lake, but he’s heard anecdotally that they’re doing better than the hotels in Watertown.
With a trend toward so-called staycations, travelers are more interested in visiting rural, smaller communities, like Alexandria Bay and Clayton, where they can feel more comfortable about social distancing during the pandemic, Mr. Fram said.
They’re driving just a few hours from places like Rochester, Syracuse and Buffalo and staying two or three nights, he said. This summer, the state’s travel restrictions are preventing out of state visitors.
Michael Nadeau, general manager of the Bonnie Castle Resort in Alexandria Bay, said tourists are enjoying those staycations, with occupancy rates in the high 90s on weekends at the longtime popular summer resort.
“We’re still peaking,” he said, adding that he’s optimistic that the season will get better as people want to get away and come to the north country for a few days.
However, Bonnie Castle lost the important Canadian market all summer because the Canada-U.S. border remains closed and won’t open for another month at the earliest. Also, there are no business travelers during the week, Mr. Nadeau said.
To make up for some of those losses, Bonnie Castle is offering guests specials for longer stays and restaurant vouchers.
But the pandemic also has taken a hit on the resort’s hospitality and catering business.
Bonnie Castle normally offers its guests the choice of three dining experiences. With the pandemic, only The Point, a restaurant with outside dining, opened.
With the other two restaurants closed, staffing levels are lower than previous years, Mr. Nadeau said.
He stressed that Bonnie Castle strictly follows the state’s social distancing regulations, so there’s only 50 percent seating in The Point.
The resort also lost hosting wedding receptions this summer.
Couples have either postponed their weddings and their big receptions until 2021 or ended up having smaller weddings this summer, Mr. Fram said.
A western New York couple took the state to court over the governor’s office approving only weddings with a maximum of 50 guests. But on Friday, the Second Circuit in the federal Court of Appeals granted the state’s motion for a stay in the case and the couple’s 175-guest wedding on Saturday was put on hold.
With those receptions lost this summer, the hope is that the wedding business could pick up next summer and end up becoming busier.
With the local lodging and hospitality not needing as many workers, there are about 2,500 working this summer, compared to 5,400 in 2019, Mr. Fram said.
While the local hotel industry has been hit hard by the pandemic, campgrounds are doing booming business and weekly rental of cottages are also faring better, Mr. Fram said.
The Black River Bay Campground, with 150 campsites in Dexter, has been busy since it opened for the season on May 1, owner Laura L. Todd said. Campers have been able to enjoy almost all of the amenities that the full-service campground this summer, including kayak lessons, boat dockage and rentals.
“We just want to get back to normal,” she said.
Once the summer ends, local hotels hope to attract leaf peepers during the fall foliage season with specials for longer stays and restaurant value packs to help make up for the losses this summer caused by the pandemic, Mr. Fram said.
But it will depend on what’s going on with the virus whether the local tourism industry continues to rebound.
