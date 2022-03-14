MASSENA — The project boundaries for Massena’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative have been set, but one member of the Village of Massena’s Local Planning Committee wonders if there’s any wiggle room or if it’s set in stone.
“Are we only required to look at the downtown area? Massena’s not a really big downtown. Are we stuck to that one little area of downtown and say this is where we have to spend our $10 million or can we move it around through the village?” Richard L. Daddario asked during last week’s Local Planning Committee meeting.
Jaclyn S. Hakes, project manager for the Consultant Team, said the DRI program was intended to provide funding for projects within the DRI study area.
“That’s what the program is intended to be. The purpose for that is to focus that assessment impact areas to have the biggest bang for your buck within that area and to be able to leverage other investments within that downtown area,” she said.
Kylie S. Peck, community development specialist for the New York Department of State and project manager for the Massena DRI, said the goal of the DRI program “is to be a concise walkable area included in the downtown which was submitted through the municipality in the application process.”
“We really try not to stray off that too much. The award came in based on that boundary that was set. That’s the focus of the program certainly, to make sure we’re focused on one particular area. With that, there’s certainly a lot of areas that we can take a look at. There’s multiple parks included within the boundary, and additional streets and sidewalks as well. So, I think there’s a lot of opportunity in the identified boundary,” she said.
Ms. Hakes said one of the goals of Massena’s DRI program is to improve connections, walkability and functionality of downtown. That includes pedestrian connections, sidewalks and streetscape enhancements; wayfinding; connecting neighborhoods to downtown; digital connections; and waterfront connections.
“When we’re talking about streetscapes, that could be everything from street trees, street furniture. Things like that can really improve the aesthetics and functionality of your streets downtown,” she said.
Mayor Gregory M. Paquin said the Grasse River waterfront connection was important.
”It’s great to be able to take advantage of the river obviously running right through. The question is how do we go about doing that? How do we make that more accessible? There’s only really a few access points to that river. When in downtown, how do we make more would be one of the ways that I guess we could say in terms of connecting to that river, kind of like making that part of the end destination downtown,” he said.
“The big part of the attraction as we try to enhance downtown, I think we’d be able to somehow walk along that river, somehow make that river more a part of downtown than just a body of water going through it. How do we do that? What would be something that we could do that would make that more of a connection for everyone? I think we’d be missing out on something if we didn’t have a way to do that, and I don’t really have one in my head,” Mr. Paquin said.
Kirk E. Wilmshurst said there were recreational opportunities in different capacities along the river’s edge, but parking was an issue.
“Our real issue is that we’re located on a state highway in the middle of downtown — (Route 420). You can’t do anything with parking because it’s a state highway. You’re not going to change that probably. It’s almost senseless to do anything if you don’t provide any parking. Everything out back is private. There’s only one public parking lot. So, gaining access to the one public parking lot in my opinion is a huge deal,” he said.
Mr. Paquin said parking was available for use around the fire station, at the side of the town hall, behind the Sunrise Mall, at the Massena Public Library and along Glenn Street.
‘We actually have upwards of 250 parking spots within the downtown area right now. I don’t think a lot of people understand that. So, how do we connect all of those parking spots?” he said.
