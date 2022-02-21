MASSENA — Members of the public who have potential projects within the Downtown Revitalization Initiative boundaries in Massena are encouraged to submit their proposals to the Village of Massena Local Planning Committee for consideration.
The projects, which must be submitted by 5 p.m. March 25, will be evaluated by the Local Planning Committee and consultant team for completion, feasibility and alignment with the DRI vision.
The Call for Projects form can be found on the Massena DRI website at www.MassenaDRI.com. The form provides instructions on the submission of digital and hard copy materials. Projects that were included in Massena’s DRI application, as well as new proposals must complete a Call for Projects form.
Officials anticipate that the majority of the $10 million in DRI funds will be used for capital projects that will enhance the physical environment of the downtown. Projects may include public improvement projects; new development and/or rehabilitation of existing downtown buildings; grant funding or revolving loan fund, including projects less than $100,000; and branding and marketing.
No DRI awards of less than $100,000 will be considered to ensure projects are of a significant size and scale to be truly transformative in nature.
The boundary identified in the village’s DRI application is comprised of Andrews Street west to Church Street, Church Street south to W. Orvis Street, W. Orvis Street west to Church Street, E. Orvis Street east to Parker Ave., Glenn Street south to E. Orvis Street, Phillips Street east to Water Street, Main Street north to Maple Street, Water Street northwest to Main Street, Center Street east to Parker Ave. Bridge, and Maple Street east to Center Street.
There have since been some slight modifications to that boundary, but the selected DRI target area encompasses 137 total acres and a collection of commercial and residential buildings.
“Within your application, you did identify the area that would be your downtown revitalization area. We wanted to confirm this, but also share with you that there have been some slight modifications made to this boundary from what was in your application to more clearly define it. One of the important elements about establishing this boundary is that proposed projects must be within the boundary area to be considered. So, it is an important thing to identify,” Jaclyn S. Hakes, project manager for the Consultant Team said during the initial Local Planning Committee meeting.
A map of the boundaries can be found at www.MassenaDRI.com.
“I think it does a really good job of capturing the areas along the Grasse River. It captures that kind of economic center,” said Mayor Gregory M. Paquin, who co-chairs the Local Planning Committee with Patrick J. Kelly, executive director of the St. Lawrence County Industrial Development Agency.
The Local Planning Committee includes local and regional leaders, stakeholders and community representatives who will attend a variety of meetings at which they will be asked to brainstorm ideas, provide direction to consultants, review planning products and prioritize actions.
The Consultant Team selected to assist in developing the DRI strategic investment plan is being led by M.J. Engineering and Land Surveying, P.C. (MJ) of Clifton Park and includes CLA SITE Landscape Architecture, Engineering & Planning, PC, Hamlin Design Group, Highland Planning, E.M. Pemrick and Company, and Captain Consultants, LLC.
Anyone with questions concerning potential projects can contact the Consultant Team, which will be available to answer questions through “virtual office hours.” Registration is required to participate in the office hours. To register, visit www.MassenaDRI.com.
More information about the DRI program can be found at www.ny.gov/dri.
