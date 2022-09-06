Local Registered Nurse receives tuition assistance from employer to go back to school

Melissa Johnson

OSWEGO – The American Association of Colleges of Nursing recommends that Registered Nurses obtain a bachelor’s degree to prepare for the complex tasks they will encounter in the field. For many nurses, however, cost represents one of the main challenges of returning to school.

As the third largest employer in Oswego County and healthcare leader, Oswego Health believes in investing in its employees and so in 2020, launched a tuition assistance program for those looking to advance their training. To date, a total of 30 employees have benefited from the program with Oswego Health financially investing over $383,000.

