MASSENA — Free public skating is on the calendar starting Wednesday at the Massena Arena thanks to local sponsors.
The Nicandri Nature Center is sponsoring free public skating from 11 a.m. to 12:50 p.m. Wednesday, while Tarbell Management Group is sponsoring another session that day from 8:10 to 9 p.m.
Donaldson Funeral Home is sponsoring a session from 11 a.m. to 12:50 p.m. Friday, while Massena Sons of AMVETS are sponsoring public skating from 7 to 7:50 p.m. Saturday, and Donaldson Funeral Home is sponsoring another session from 3:10 to 5:10 p.m Sunday.
“A big thank you goes out to all of our Thanksgiving break sponsors for offering free public skating to our community. Please support our local businesses and charitable groups,” recreation officials said.
