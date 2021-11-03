WATERTOWN — A Syracuse developer has purchased a vacant building at 259 JB Wise Place with plans to turn it into loft apartments and commercial space.
Jim Bonner, who owned the building with his two sons, confirmed the sale was finalized two weeks ago. The downtown building sold for $295,000.
A sign went up during the past day or so that says loft apartments and office space are “coming soon.”
Real Estate developer Dan Queri, owner of Queri Development Co., Syracuse, plans to renovate the three-story, brick building for commercial use and upper floor apartments.
“We’re just glad to get rid of the damn building,” Mr. Bonner said.
The developer, who’s described as being involved in a number of properties in Syracuse, plans to restore the building for commercial use on the ground floor and market rate apartments on the second and third floors.
Local officials were contacted by the developer several months ago about plans for the building.
The developer intends to work with the Watertown Local Development Corp., also known as the Watertown Trust, for possible financial assistance. The developer had also contacted the city Planning Department about zoning issues before purchasing the building.
The building is currently assessed at $133,100.
Mr. Queri could not be reached for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.