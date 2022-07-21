WATERTOWN — A long-awaited street and sidewalk improvement project has officially begun downtown. And as plans were shown Thursday, business owners and others began questioning a new way of parking along Court Street, which will be a change from what they are accustomed.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith was joined by City Council members, county and state officials, a representative from National Grid and others at the ground-breaking at Lachenauer Plaza.
Christin D. Filippelli, owner of The Eatery restaurant, is excited that the city’s $3.6 million streetscape project will result in an expanded sidewalk in front of her Court Street restaurant.
It will accommodate outdoor seating for The Eatery, she said.
But she wonders how reverse-angled parking will work out along the downtown street.
“I’m all about progress,” she said. “But I have some questions about reverse-angled parking.”
Reverse-angled parking is when a motorist backs into a parking spot instead of pulling in head first.
Improvements will occur on Court Street, Lachenauer Plaza, both the 200 blocks of Coffeen Street and Franklin Street, and the area on Washington Street that surrounds the Governor Roswell P. Flower Monument.
The streetscape project is part of the city’s $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative program.
Improvements will be wider sidewalks, crosswalk enhancements, improved lighting and new tree plantings. The work along Court Street includes a narrower vehicular travel lane and reverse-angled parking.
City planner Geoffrey T. Urda said that kind of parking is safer because it prevents drivers from having to back out of parking spots into pedestrian traffic.
He thinks it’s actually easier than angled parking, stressing it takes two steps rather than three for angled parking. Much of the city of Auburn’s downtown has reverse-angled parking and it has worked out well there.
“Once people get used to it, it’s going to be a better end product,” Mr. Urda said.
On the day that city officials celebrated a ground-breaking ceremony on Thursday, some customers at The Eatery were talking about reverse-angled parking.
They said they weren’t looking forward to doing it.
The goal of the streetscape project is to increase pedestrian comfort and safety and create a more walkable environment downtown, acting as a catalyst for increased commercial activity and furthering the revitalization of downtown.
Aaron Austin, owner of Re-Cre’s Bike Studio, a high-end bike shop on Court Street, is pleased that the improvements will result in a better-looking downtown.
“Anything that helps downtown,” he said, although the project is occurring during the busy summer bike season.
Lachenauer Plaza is undergoing a major facelift as part of the project.
Improvements to the plaza — the little-used public meeting space at the intersection of Arsenal and Court streets with Public Square — has drummed up excitement for the streetscape project.
The plaza will become more open by removing shrubs that now dominate it and replacing them with small trees. It’ll have a more inviting appearance, Mr. Urda said.
Back in the 1970s, the city dedicated the plaza to William and George Lachenauer, who had served as mayor and the city’s fire chief.
City firefighter Ted Lachenauer has endorsed the plans for the plaza.
“It’s been a plaza for 50 years,” he said. “It’s nice to have it continue.”
Construction will begin on Court Street and then move to the other components later on, Mr. Urda said.
The city will make every effort to keep affected project areas open during construction, he said. However, short segments of roadway and sidewalk are subject to temporary closure as project needs may warrant.
The city was awarded $1.6 million in DRI funding for the project and plans to use $1.75 million of its $22 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Other funding comes from a $250,000 grant from National Grid. The city originally planned to use $75,000 in Consolidated Local Street and Highway Improvement Program money to pay for it.
In June, Council members awarded a $3,647,704.75 contract to CCI Construction, Canastota, after the city failed to receive any bids in May and costs increased.
Once completed, the streetscape improvements are expected to change the character of that section of downtown for years to come.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith said the streetscape project continues a downtown renaissance that began more than 15 years ago with similar Public Square improvements and work along State Street.
Councilman Cliff G. Olney III sees the project as downtown economic development now that it’s moving ahead.
“We’re allowed to exhale,” he said. “We don’t have to hold our breath. It’s real.”
The city anticipates that construction will be substantially completed in June 2023.
