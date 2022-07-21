City street project kicks off

Cars parked along Court Street on Thursday. Jonathon Wheeler/Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — A long-awaited street and sidewalk improvement project has officially begun downtown. And as plans were shown Thursday, business owners and others began questioning a new way of parking along Court Street, which will be a change from what they are accustomed.

Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith was joined by City Council members, county and state officials, a representative from National Grid and others at the ground-breaking at Lachenauer Plaza.

