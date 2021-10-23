CARTHAGE — Under the sign for The Chatterbox, the outline of the Intorcia’s Donut & Coffee Shop can still be seen. The sign over 266 State St. will soon be changing again. Next month, Paegan Thatcher will take over the business and rename the coffee shop and make it more of a cafe.
After working for a while in the food service industry, Gail A. Kilbourn set out on her own. On March 16, 1998, she opened The Chatterbox on West End Avenue in the building which formerly housed Elmer’s Diner.
When Intorcia’s Donut & Coffee Shop closed in 2006, Mrs. Kilbourn saw the opportunity to expand her business.
Over the past 15 years the State Street diner has been a venue for much community activities including a spiritual music program, collection center for clothing drives and the front window was utilized for displays by the Veterans of Foreign Wars and other groups.
When the diner first opened, Mrs. Kilbourn and her husband Alfred “Nuck,” served breakfast, lunch and dinner but in 2015 cut out the dinner menu. However, during the pandemic they opened for Friday night fish fries. Since September, only coffee and pastries have been served during the morning hours.
After 24 years in business, Mrs. Kilbourn said leaving is bittersweet. She has enjoyed serving her customers with regulars coming in during the wee hours of the morning to drink coffee until the staff was ready to cook breakfast.
“I’m ready to move on,” she said, noting with more free time she will be able to travel. “You have to work your business to succeed so it was hard to get away. I’m glad someone else is coming in. I hope they do as well as we have.”
The new business owner, Paegan Thatcher, plans to do some renovations and to make other changes. Renovations will give the diner a more modern look with porcelain tile, new lighting and countertop. In the future she hopes to take down the drop ceiling to expose the original press tin. She also hopes to replace the tables and chairs and hang some historic photos.
“We are changing the name, and not keeping it a diner,” the new owner said. “We will be more of a cafe, and the name will be The Morning Ritual.”
She plans to keep the early morning opening at 4:30 or 5 a.m. as long as the community supports it and remain open until noon or 1 p.m. depending on customers’ input.
Ms. Thatcher envisions “a welcoming, comfortable place that people can gather for a while with excellent service, or they can just run in and grab a dozen doughnuts to take to their co-workers, or family, while getting a little snack or sandwich for themselves. I want everyone to feel welcome, and to know that we are a part of their community.”
Originally from Watertown, Ms. Thatcher spent a few years in Carthage before leaving as a teenager.
Since that time, she lived in Williamsburg, Va. She has worked in the restaurant industry for 25 years. Most recently she was the assistant service director of Ford’s Colony Country Club in Williamsburg where she focused on the wine program for both restaurants and the banquet areas. Previously she worked at other fine dining restaurants in Williamsburg, including Fat Canary and Prime 4640.
“I am lucky to have helped open restaurants, and to have worked with some amazing chefs and business owners who taught me everything I know,” said Ms. Thatcher.
She returned to the north country in March 2020 to be closer to her family when the pandemic hit.
Although she had not planned to open a restaurant, with the support of her mother, Diana Thatcher, aunt and uncle, Julie and Chris Hadley, she decided to take on the venture.
The owner plans to reopen in mid November or early December.
“Our plan for opening day is to have a nice selection of house made doughnuts which will be our main focus, along with a few options for a light breakfast,” Ms. Thatcher said. “We will make breakfast sandwiches with local eggs and meat as available, bagels, toast, assorted pastries, and a few grab and go items, like yogurt parfaits. I would really like to move into some brunch, more breakfast options, and light lunches in the future, but for now, we are starting small in order to make sure that it’s quality first. We will also be serving hot and cold coffees, as well as espresso drinks.”
The new owner’s family has lived in the area for a couple of generations.
“I love Carthage, it’s a quaint little town filled with such a rich history, so it’s really an honor to be able to do something in this historic area,” she said. “I’m hoping to find some pictures of the inside of the building through the years, because I would love to hang them in the cafe, as a nod to all of the people that have worked so hard here.”
Ms. Thatcher designed the business logo as a nod to her grandparents.
“There is an orchid on the coffee cup, because my grandmother was a wonderful gardener, and she loved orchids,” she said.
The classic font reflects her grandfather’s love of reading.
“He filled the house with books,” she said. “He had book shelves on every surface of the house, and he had books on every subject. As a child, their house was a magical place that I loved to be, and I hold those memories so dear. I am hopeful that we can create a little bit of magic at this cafe too.”
