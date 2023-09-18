United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain said Monday morning there’s still a long way to go before the Detroit-based union reaches tentative labor agreements with the Detroit Three automakers and ends a strike against all of them.

“We’ve put full offers to all three companies before the strike deadline, and we’ve really had minimal conversations over the weekend,” Fain told NPR. “The ball’s still in their court, so we’re going to keep moving as we have and just see how things progress.”

Tribune Wire

