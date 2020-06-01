WATERTOWN — Longtime WWNY-TV News Director Scott D. Atkinson will retire at the end of the year, with veteran 7 News Tonight anchor Jeffrey D. Nelson being named to fill his slot.
Eric O. Krebs, vice president and general manager of WWNY/WNYF/MeTV, announced these and other on-air personnel changes Monday.
Mr. Atkinson has served as the TV station’s news director for 22 years and has more than 40 years’ experience in the news industry. Mr. Atkinson is among the longest serving news directors in the nation, according to Mr. Krebs.
“Scott Atkinson has been a vital and essential part of 7 News for a very long time, and we’re grateful for his many contributions,” Mr. Krebs said in a prepared statement.
Mr. Atkinson will stay on at 7 News until the end of the year to assist in the leadership transition and to coordinate the news department’s coverage of 2020 political campaigns.
Mr. Nelson, who in addition to anchoring 7 News Tonight is also currently the station’s assistant news director. He will assume the position of news director Aug. 3.
“Jeff brings a depth of experience and a lot of new ideas to continue and extend the 7 News tradition of being the north country’s leading television news station,” Mr. Krebs said.
Garrett Domblewski, a reporter at WWNY from 2016 to 2019, is returning to anchor 7 News Tonight, WWNY’s 11 p.m. newscast, and 7 News Tonight on FOX, the station’s 10 p.m. newscast on WNYF. These duties will begin June 8. Most recently, Mr. Domblewski has produced newscasts at WMC-TV in Memphis, Tenn.
Erin Bischoff, a reporter at WWNY since 2016, is being promoted to assignment manager, also effective June 8. She replaces Cindy Habeeb, who retired in March.
