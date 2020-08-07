WATERTOWN — James C. Corbin, longtime program director at WWNY-TV7 and WNYF-TV Fox 28, will retire at the end of August.
Eric O. Krebs, vice president and general manager of WWNY/WNYF/MeTV, announced Mr. Corbin will soon end his career that has included 42 years in the broadcast industry, including nearly 40 years of service to WWNY.
“His wisdom and his presence will be greatly missed, and we wish Jim all the best in his retirement,” Mr. Krebs said.
Mr. Corbin has served in many roles at the station over his career, including photojournalist, commercial producer, director of broadcast operations and the last 24 years as the webmaster, program director and director of FOX Broadcasting.
He has also involved himself in several community organizations and serves as chairman of the board for the 1000 Islands Regional Tourism Development Corporation and served as past president and treasurer for the Sackets Harbor Area Cultural Preservation Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.