LOWVILLE — Frustration. Outrage. Disbelief. Reluctant acceptance. Moving on.

Logger Gary Beller’s emotions were transparent and evolving over a series of interviews since ReEnergy’s January announcement that its Black River bioenergy plant serving Fort Drum would close this month, made shortly after the state Public Service Commission ended its session before discussing or answering the company’s petition to continue state subsidies as compensation for the “environmental attributes” of the plant.

Gary T. Beller, owner and operator of Beller Logging, stands in front of the small staging area for the “cut-to-length” logging he did in the town of Rutland. With the closure of ReEnergy’s bio mass plant on Fort Drum, he will be using this method of logging more frequently, leaving the tree tops in the forest where the trees are felled and the salable log lengths removed. Julie Abbass/Watertown Daily Times

Lewis County logger Gary T. Beller leads the way through the forest he logged last year leaving the maple trees to thrive as requested by the landowner. Because the logging was done by dragging out the entire trees being culled so the tops could be chipped and supplied to ReEnergy’s bio mass plant serving Fort Drum, the forest floor was left “clean” from debris, making tree tapping easier and gaving the landowner a better rate because of the money gained from chipping the tops. Julie Abbass/Watertown Daily Times

JTL Forestry owner and operator Joseph T. Lyndaker waits for the truck hauling wood chips to ReEnergy Black River to return for its next load at a logging job site in Colton earlier this month. The chips are used for biofuel to supply electricity to Fort Drum. Julie Abbass/Watertown Daily Times

A tractor trailer full of wood chips bound for the ReEnergy biomass plant in Black River, which provides electricity to Fort Drum, leaves the logging staging site on private property in Colton. The trees were harvested by JTL Forestry earlier this month. Julie Abbass/Watertown Daily Times

The staging area where loggers load lengths of trees on a flat bed tractor trailer for transportation to a buyer is small with “cut-to-length” logging as can be seen with this patch of chips left behind after a job by Lewis County logger Gary T. Beller in the town of Rutland, but the specialized equipment is very expensive for this type of logging. With the closure of ReEnergy’s bio mass plant for Fort Drum. Julie Abbass/Watertown Daily Times

On March 7, Logger Joseph T. Lyndaker stands at a job site in Colton in front of a pile of logs slated for the chipper to create bio mass material to be trucked and sold to ReEnergy Black River which serves Fort Drum. Julie Abbass/Watertown Daily Times

The smallest remnants of culled trees at a privately owned forested property in Colton remain after the limb stripping machine owned by JTL Forestry, right, does its job. The remnants will be returned to the forest floor, according to business owner and operator Joseph T. Lyndaker. Julie Abbass/Watertown Daily Times
