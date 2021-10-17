Lorraine A. Ladd-Falanga, RN, MSN, FNP-C joins the Center for Wound Healing at Oswego Health

OSWEGO – Lorraine A. Ladd-Falanga joins The Center for Wound Healing at Oswego Health.
Ladd-Falanga will see patients at the center which offers leading-edge treatments including hyperbaric oxygen therapy, negative pressure therapies, bioengineered tissues, and biosynthetic to reintroduce the body’s innate ability to heal.
Ladd-Falanga brings over 20 years experience to The Center for Wound Healing and is no stranger to Oswego Health. Throughout her career, she held various positions at Oswego Hospital including being a Nurse Practitioner in the Emergency Department and serving as a Hospitalist. She’s worked throughout Central New York at the major healthcare systems and most recently was a Nurse Practitioner at Delph Health Care where she provided medical care to patients requiring admissions.
By joining The Center for Wound Healing at Oswego Health, a member of the Healogics® network, Ladd-Falanga will collaborate with a network of academic medical centers, hospitals, and thousands of professionals committed to advancing wound healing by creating, sharing, and activating wound prevention and care expertise. This center along with only 15 others around the country recently received the President’s Circle Award, for outstanding clinical outcomes for twelve consecutive months, including patient satisfaction higher than 92%, and a minimum wound healing rate of at least 92% within 28 median days to heal. In addition, they were the recipient of the Robert A. Warriner III, MD, Clinical Excellence Award and scored in the top 10% of eligible Healogics® Wound Care Centers®.
Ladd-Falanga is a New York licensed Registered Nurse, Registered Vascular Technologist and Cardiac Sonographer. She earned her Master of Science and bachelor’s degree in Nursing from SUNY Upstate Medical University.
