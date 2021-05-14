WATERTOWN — Low-interest loans are available to help small businesses in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Lake Champlain–Lake George Regional Planning Board has partnered with economic development agencies in each county to offer businesses loans ranging from $25,000 to $150,000 at an interest rate of 1.9% for up to seven years. There is no application or closing costs and the first 12 months require interest-only payments.
Loans can be used for working capital, equipment purchase or facility upgrades related to the COVID-19 pandemic. All applicants are required to show how their business has been negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Funds may not be used to pay off existing debt, refinance other loans, or acquire a position in a business. Funds may also not be used to pay for any personal expenses, investments, or expansion of a business. No start-up businesses will be eligible.
The deadline for the program is May 1, 2022, while funds last.
Anyone interested in obtaining a loan can contact the representative in the county in which their business is located.
At the Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency, the contact is Lyle Eaton at 315-782-5865. At the Lewis County Economic Development, the contact is Cheyenne Steria at 315-376-3014. At the St. Lawrence County Industrial Development Agency, contact Kim Gilbert at 315-379-9806.
Businesses in Warren, Washington, Hamilton, Essex and Clinton counties are also eligible.
For more information about small business assistance, visit https://lclgrpb.org/revolving-loan-fund/.
