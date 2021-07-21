LOWVILLE — A Community Bank branch in the village will only be providing drive-thru services beginning at the end of the month.
According to a letter sent by Community Bank, N.A. to its customers at the 7395 Turin Road branch, lobby services at the Tops Plaza branch will no longer be available beginning on July 30.
The bank’s other branch in Lowville at 7605 State St. will continue to offer teller services for customers including those based at the Turin Road branch, if they are sought.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.