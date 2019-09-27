LOWVILLE — The Lowville Producers Dairy Cooperative was presented with an Empire Award by state Sen. Joseph A. Griffo, R-I-C-Rome, on Wednesday recognizing its leadership in the dairy industry.
The cooperative has been in business for more than 75 years, according to a news release from Sen. Griffo’s office, and is composed of 136 dairy families in upstate New York. It produces about 1.1 million gallons of milk per day.
The Lowville Producers Cheese Store, 7396 Utica Blvd., sells various types of cheese made with locally produced milk as well as other products made in Lewis County, including maple syrup and Croghan Bologna.
“The cooperative plays an important role in the community and the region by selling and promoting local products and supporting farmers, producers and the agriculture industry throughout the region and the state,” said Sen. Griffo in the release.
Sen. Griffo presented the award to the cooperative’s general manager Brien L. Tabolt at the cheese store.
