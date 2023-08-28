LOWVILLE — The village is preparing an application for the 2023 state Downtown Revitalization Initiative competition, competing for $10 million in the north country region to help revitalize downtown Lowville.
This Round 7 DRI application will build on the momentum from the 2019, 2021 and 2022 submissions to highlight the village’s historic downtown district, with partnerships emphasizing placemaking and complete streets, affordable housing, community health and fitness, outdoor recreation and business development opportunities.
Public input is welcome. The village, in partnership with Naturally Lewis and Lewis County, is hosting a “DRI: Downtown Day” on Sept. 14 to gather input from the community.
Representatives will be set up at the following locations throughout the day and are encouraging the public to visit any of the locations to submit ideas and learn more about the DRI application process:
■ Cafe Z, 7594 S. State St., 8 a.m. to noon
■ Crumbs. Bakeshop, 5421 Shady Ave., 8 a.m. to noon
■ The PB&J Cafe, 7409 Utica Blvd., 8 a.m. to noon
■ Jeb’s Restaurant, 5403 Shady Ave., 6 to 8 p.m.
■ The Bateman Draft House, 7578 S. State St., 6 to 8 p.m.
Lowville’s application will once again highlight downtown business development, redevelopment of our downtown spaces, and enhancement of outdoor recreational opportunities unique to Lewis County. The village is assembling a preliminary list of potential projects to be considered and is seeking project ideas from community members.
Project proposals may be on public or private property. Project proposals must be submitted by Friday, Sept. 15.
To share ideas, offer support, or submit a project proposal within the 2023 downtown Lowville boundary, visit: www.lowvilledri.com.
The village will be assisted by Lewis County Planning and Community Development Department, Naturally Lewis and LaBella Associates in preparing the DRI application.
