Lowville seeking input for DRI projects

Aerial view of downtown Lowville. Provided photo

LOWVILLE — The village is preparing an application for the 2023 state Downtown Revitalization Initiative competition, competing for $10 million in the north country region to help revitalize downtown Lowville.

This Round 7 DRI application will build on the momentum from the 2019, 2021 and 2022 submissions to highlight the village’s historic downtown district, with partnerships emphasizing placemaking and complete streets, affordable housing, community health and fitness, outdoor recreation and business development opportunities.

