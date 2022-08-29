LOWVILLE — Hoping their third try will be the charm, Lowville officials and advocates have begun crafting their application for round six of the state’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative.

Throughout the summer, village leaders and the economic development-focused staff at Naturally Lewis, the Lewis County Planning Department and the county Chamber of Commerce have been reaching out to the public at Food Truck Friday events and at a special “Downtown Drinks and Dreams” gathering of local business owners searching for the ideal projects for their latest attempt to win the $10 million award.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.