LOWVILLE — Hoping their third try will be the charm, Lowville officials and advocates have begun crafting their application for round six of the state’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative.
Throughout the summer, village leaders and the economic development-focused staff at Naturally Lewis, the Lewis County Planning Department and the county Chamber of Commerce have been reaching out to the public at Food Truck Friday events and at a special “Downtown Drinks and Dreams” gathering of local business owners searching for the ideal projects for their latest attempt to win the $10 million award.
Fine-tuning the application and focusing on “shovel-ready” projects has been a team effort.
“I think it’s working good so far,” Mayor Joseph G. Beagle said. “It’s basically cooperation between all four organizations to get something going. It’s a cooperative effort, everybody working together to make this happen.”
This year, the group is working with a new consultant — LaBella Consulting, Rochester.
Bergmann, the Rochester firm that facilitated the village’s DRI planning and application process in Lowville’s first two attempts, is now contracting with the state to advise villages, hamlets and distinct urban neighborhoods applying for the newly initiated smaller-scale revitalization program, NY Forward.
With new eyes on the village and its potential comes a new approach for the DRI.
This year, the village’s projects will stretch “from V to V” — the small green space at the northern intersection of West State Street with North State Street and just below the southern intersection of South State Street, Utica Boulevard and Turin Road, according to Brittany Davis, executive director of Naturally Lewis and the county Industrial Development Agency. The project boundary will only go as far east as Park Road instead of beyond the railroad tracks as it did previously.
“We’re really highlighting that Lowville is the crossroads of the region (with this map),” Mrs. Davis said. “There are so many people traveling through Lowville to get to their destination that we want Lowville to be their destination … let’s capture them and get them to stay here, spend their money here, visit here and make Lowville that destination.”
Although some projects on last year’s application will be carried over, many of those projects have either been partially completed as the next phase will be part of this year’s application.
The new project area map accommodates a number of refined or completely new efforts as well.
For example, at the southern “V” area, Lewis County Planning Department Director Casandra Buell said there will be a focus on improving the walkability, parking and safety.
“We’re hoping to work with the village on the area by Tops plaza and instead of just redoing the parking areas for PB&J Cafe and Lloyds (as was included in last year’s application),” Mrs. Buell said. “We want to make the Tops plaza parking more pedestrian-friendly and safe for people accessing those businesses nearby.”
Safe walkability will also be addressed at the northern “V.”
In between, the application team is focusing on ensuring accessibility throughout the village; “way finding” through Lowville-specific and consistent signs that are, Mrs. Buell said, “almost like pieces of art”; and building on existing grant programs encouraging business and property owners to improve the facades of their buildings like engaging “industrial corridor” businesses — Kraft Heinz, QubicaAMF and Lowville Dairy Producers — to improve their looks.
“We are working on more enhancements for people living in the village, like in village parks, while also focusing on the crossroads piece so that when you go from ‘V’ to ‘V,’ you know where you’re at,” Mrs. Davis said. “A lot is in the works but I think they’re really good changes to the application.”
Additional project ideas are being sought from the public and can be shared via an online form on www.naturallylewis.com.
