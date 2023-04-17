LOWVILLE — A new Marshalls department store is slated for Tops Plaza in the village between Advantage Auto Parts and Dollar Tree.
Because the location is already zoned for businesses like Marshalls, no applications to the town or county planning boards were necessary, which meant the project has emerged quietly and quickly until the “coming soon” sign with the company’s logo was added to the plaza last week.
Benderson Development of Buffalo applied for a special waiver to have its sign — larger than allowed by village codes — added to the road-side sign for the plaza.
The county codes department, which handles code enforcement for the village and town of Lowville, is in the process of completing the work on the application for the approximately 20,000-square-foot store’s sign request.
According to public records, the commercial complex is owned by MSF Audubon LLC, listed as a foreign limited liability company using the same address as Benderson Development.
Marshalls stores are discount department stores with clothing and home wares among other items that are part of the TJX group of companies that also owns sister discount retailer T.J. Maxx and homeware giant Home Goods.
The development company and property owner could not be reached for more information. A TJX representative would only confirm that a store would be opening “in the future.”
