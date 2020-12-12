WATERTOWN — Developer Michael E. Lundy is moving forward with one project at the Jefferson County Corporate Park and putting another one in a holding pattern.
This summer, Mr. Lundy threatened he was pulling the plug on both projects at the corporate park off outer Coffeen Street after some members of the Jefferson County Industrial Agency complained that they were not informed about them.
Mr. Lundy responded then by saying they were playing politics and threatened to sell off all of his property in the corporate park and develop them someplace else.
But now Mr. Lundy is proceeding with plans to build an 8,000-square-foot warehouse for his construction company at the corporate park. A distribution center for an unidentified company “has been put on hold,” he said.
On Monday, he withdrew the approved site plans and subdivision to build the warehouse for his company on Lot 2 in the corporate park.
He immediately resubmitted those plans with the Watertown Town Planning Board. He took that action because the town was in jeopardy of a lawsuit for the way it conducted the state environment review during a confusing time back in June soon after the pandemic hit, Mr. Lundy said.
So he wanted to make sure that the so-called SEQR process was completed correctly and the town did not face a potential lawsuit, he explained.
“I wasn’t going to let them get sued,” Mr. Lundy said.
The Town Planning Board will now consider the resubmitted plans in January, cochair Pamela Desormo said.
Back in June, some members of the JCIDA complained that the town and Mr. Lundy failed to notify them of his plans in corporate park. They said the plans didn’t comply with the covenants that were put together when the park was first built during the 1970s.
But Mr. Lundy is now assuring the Town Planning Board that the project “is in compliance” with the covenants, rules that govern whet they do in the park.
Mrs. Desormo also stressed that the town will make sure the JCIDA is told about the subdivision and any future development plans that comes before the planning Board.
To avoid further controversy, Mr. Lundy also said that he’ll send off his future plans for the corporate park to the JCIDA.
He and the JCIDA board have had an ongoing dispute about the covenants and whether the board needs to approve his projects.
Donald C. Alexander, CEO of the Jefferson County Local Development Corp., the JCIDA’s sister organization, said town officials and the agency got together to talk about how they could work better together.
“We’re trying to resolve the issue they had,” he said. “We’ve taken some major steps. There’s a clear path.”
As for the other project, Mr. Lundy would not divulge any more information about the status of the distribution center project that he had planned to construct in he park.
Besides the agri-business park, Mr. Lundy has proposed a meat processing plant that he’s still pursuing. He’s also the managing partner in Washington Summit Associates.
