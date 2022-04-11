WATERTOWN — Watertown developer Michael E. Lundy plans to start dismantling the old Watertown AAA building in July — piece by piece — and rebuild it in another part of the sprawling Washington Summit complex on outer Washington Street.
Relocating the former AAA building is one of a series of changes that he has in store for Washington Summit.
Last week, Mr. Lundy presented his plans for the medical office complex to the Watertown Town Planning Board.
In January, Mr. Lundy, managing partner in Washington Summit Associates, acquired the former AAA building at 19482 Route 11 for $350,000.
Once he dismantles the former AAA structure, Mr. Lundy will use the building materials to erect a new 4,200-square-foot office on Lot 7.
The building will then be leased, most likely for medical or professional offices, he said.
“It’s on speculation,” he said.
The land where it sits will be used for parking for the Commons, previously called the CANI Spine Center and Sports Physical Therapy complex.
Two years ago, Mr. Lundy purchased the CANI building at 19472 Route 11 and its 10.16 acres from physical therapist and property owner James F. Pemberton for $3 million.
As for the local AAA office, it’s now a short distance away in a 2,000-square-foot addition to the Commons main building.
Branch manager Barbara Park, who’s worked for AAA for 37 years, and four other employes moved into their new home in late January.
All they had to do was pack up their desks and move their stuff, she said.
“It’s beautiful,” she said. “It’s a smaller footprint, but it’s a nicer footprint. We’re enjoying our new digs.”
Mr. Lundy also plans to build a 2,000-square-foot office and maintenance building in another part of Washington Summit.
He also intends to build a connector road for Summit Boulevard in the medical office complex that currently ends at the entrance to Samaritan Summit Village.
The new road would loop down to another part of Washington Summit and connect with a parking lot and driveway that eventually meets up with an intersection on outer Washington Street that has a traffic light.
“For safety, this should have been years ago,” Mr. Lundy said. “It was something we were going to do during COVID.”
Those road improvements would improve the traffic flow within Washington Summit and make it easier to visit the skilled and assisted living facility, he said.
Mr. Lundy hopes Summit Boulevard would be turned over to the town of Watertown. He’s working with Town Supervisor Joel R. Bartlett and Samaritan Medical Center on getting the road done.
But the driveway at the traffic light actually sits in the city of Watertown and would have to be annexed into the town.
Meanwhile, he plans to make the entrance of the Commons a right-hand turn only, into and out of the property.
Mr. Lundy said that intersection has been a problem spot for motorists because it doesn’t have a traffic light.
Last week, the developer said he’ll continue to work on those projects and then submit site plans later.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.