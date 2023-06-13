WATERTOWN — Developer Michael E. Lundy is donating $2 million worth of land for the proposed Thousand Islands Event Center on Route 3 in the town of Watertown.
Last week, the town board approved two resolutions accepting the 43 acres from Mr. Lundy. Town Supervisor Joel R. Bartlett said the deed will be transferred this week to the town.
In the next several weeks, Mr. Lundy will donate another 20 acres for the $80 million project.
“It’s a big step,” Mr. Bartlett said.
The events center would host a range of sports, recreational, entertainment and other events for the north country, Thousand Islands region and southern Ontario.
The donated land would be used for the sports complex and parking. The 43 acres has been appraised for $2 million.
Getting the 43 acres donated will help with attracting state and federal funding, Mr. Bartlett said.
He and the group involved in the project are still working on the financing for construction of the facility that would be built adjacent to the Thousand Islands Agriculture and Business Park on Route 3.
“We have a number of funding sources,” Mr. Bartlett said.
He’s arranging a meeting with either Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul or her chief of staff to discuss obtaining state funding for the project. Now that the state legislative session is over, he thinks the governor will devote more time to their discussions.
He’s also meeting with Reps. Claudia L. Tenney and Elise M. Stefanik separately about potential federal funding for the project,
Rep. Stefanik no longer represents the town of Watertown, but they would discuss obtaining a Department of Defense grant because the project would benefit Fort Drum and improve the quality of life for soldiers and their families.
He hopes that groundbreaking can be held this summer, with a completion in December 2024.
Former Green Bay Packers head coach Michael F. Sherman is also involved in the group working on the project.
The events center would have two indoor turf fields, eight basketball courts, 16 volleyball courts, a 220-meter banked indoor track, two National Hockey League-quality sheets of ice and facilities for wrestling, gymnastics and pitching/batting cages.
The center would host concerts for as many as 9,000 people as part of the 250 events that would be held there annually.
