Lundy donating land for sports complex

An architectural rendering of the exterior of the proposed Thousand Islands Event Center in the town of Watertown. Rendering by Yeager Architecture

WATERTOWN — Developer Michael E. Lundy is donating $2 million worth of land for the proposed Thousand Islands Event Center on Route 3 in the town of Watertown.

Last week, the town board approved two resolutions accepting the 43 acres from Mr. Lundy. Town Supervisor Joel R. Bartlett said the deed will be transferred this week to the town.

