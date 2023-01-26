WATERTOWN — Owner Michael E. Lundy is working on selling his Clinton Street property to a buyer who plans to redevelop the site.
In 2017, Mr. Lundy acquired the former Medical Arts Building at a nearly 3-acre site at Clinton and Sherman streets with plans to redo the two buildings and lease space to physicians.
But then the $14 million project was put on hold after he acquired the CANI building on outer Washington Street.
He confirmed on Thursday afternoon that he plans to sell the property to a third-party developer. Mr. Lundy would not divulge who the potential buyer is or their plans for the property.
He said he thinks an announcement will occur in about a month.
“It may come sooner than I thought,” Mr. Lundy said.
He would only say that he participated in a Zoom meeting on Thursday with the potential buyer about what the project’s exterior would look like.
Mr. Lundy also plans to talk to Watertown Savings Bank officials soon about the new project. Mr. Lundy’s company, Lunco Corp., is the general contractor for the bank’s commercial loan department expansion on an adjacent property on Clinton Street.
When he got involved in the commercial loan expansion, Mr. Lundy promised bank officials that he would redevelop his property next door. And now it looks like it’s going to happen, he said.
He’s been using his property as a construction staging area for the bank project, attracting some criticism about its condition with construction materials and equipment sitting around the site.
He’s also been criticized for letting his property sit idle for so long. His project went through a couple of variations, Mr. Lundy said.
Some of the tenants he lined up for Clinton Street ended up going to the CANI building, so he had to reconfigure his plans for the 3-acre Clinton Street site, he said.
The COVID-19 pandemic then shut down his plans and the project stalled again, he said.
Last year, he sold his construction company to a Sackets Harbor firm, Lawman Heating and Cooling, a mechanical contracting company that has worked on numerous projects at Fort Drum.
He and Lawman are working together on the bank project.
