Clinton St. property may sell to developer

The former Medical Arts Building site on Clinton Street in Watertown, which had been under development by Michael E. Lundy. Watertown Daily Times

 Daytona Niles

WATERTOWN — Owner Michael E. Lundy is working on selling his Clinton Street property to a buyer who plans to redevelop the site.

In 2017, Mr. Lundy acquired the former Medical Arts Building at a nearly 3-acre site at Clinton and Sherman streets with plans to redo the two buildings and lease space to physicians.

