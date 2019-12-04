WATERTOWN — With a parking lot grabbing all the recent headlines, developer Michael E. Lundy says he’s on course with redeveloping the historic golf course he bought last year at Thompson Park.
He plans to build a new clubhouse and redo the layout of the golf course itself.
And it appears he’ll be creating a private parking lot for only club members at the Watertown Golf Club, now that the City Council rescinded a resolution that allowed public parking in an overflow parking area on land the city owns in Thompson Park.
Mr. Lundy was surprised when he read in the Watertown Daily Times on Tuesday that council members Ryan Henry Wilkinson, Lisa A. Ruggiero and Cody J. Horbacz voted to remove the public parking sign at the overflow parking area.
“I had no idea,” he said. “I woke up and read in the paper that it happened.”
With that decision, Mr. Lundy said that he will create a new parking lot on the golf club property. He added that he has enough space to build it on the 126-acre public course in Thompson Park.
He already has appropriated money in the golf course project budget to build it, Mr. Lundy stressed.
For months, the overflow parking area was the subject of debate between council members, while they also faced the threat of legal action from Mr. Lundy and P.J. Simao, the owner of competitor Ives Hill Country Club.
“I don’t sue people,” Mr. Lundy said, adding that he could have proceeded with litigation. “I want to use that money to develop.”
Mr. Lundy had promised the city that he would create a gravel parking lot after it was learned last year that he was encroaching on parkland with a septic system, a golf cart storage area and the parking area, all located on city property.
With council’s decision on Monday, Mr. Simao remains critical of the city for allowing the encroachments, saying he “won the battle but not the war.”
Mr. Simao also said he is “cautiously optimistic” about what comes next. He also stressed his gripe was against the city.
“It wasn’t about Lundy and me,” he said.
With the so-called “Golfgate” controversy behind him, Mr. Lundy plans to demolish the 8,000-square-foot clubhouse and replace it with a smaller building. It won’t house a full-menu restaurant with patrons ordering steak and lobster. Instead, the eatery will serve pub food, Mr. Lundy said.
According to preliminary plans presented to the city last February, the clubhouse will be turned around so it points toward the park and it will feature an Adirondack Mountain feel to it.
There also will be an events tent and concession stand. The golf course will be open next season before construction begins next fall.
Plans also call for the golf course getting a new design. Mr. Lundy is working with a professional golf course architect to design the layout of a “modern day” course. Some friends who are golfers also are giving him advice about what the course should be like.
It will not feature a men’s tee box, ladies’ tee and champion tee box that golf courses have been doing for years.
There will be multiple tee boxes on each hole that golfers with different skill levels can use, giving golfers in their 70s and 80s a chance to play the game they love, he said.
“I want older golfers to be smiling when they come off the course,” he said.
While the golf club has 150 members, Mr. Lundy said he will rely more on tournaments, leagues and the public using the golf course to attract people to the golf club.
Mr. Lundy owns holes one through six and 16 to 18 of the course at Thompson Park, while the city owns the other nine holes, with the developer leasing the land on which the remaining holes sit.
In 2017, Mr. Lundy expressed interest in buying the club and building 32 townhouses in the portion of the golf course in Thompson Park. That deal fell apart.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.