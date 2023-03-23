WATERTOWN — Redevelopment of a prime piece of downtown property that has sat idle since before the COVID-19 pandemic is getting a kick-start with plans for a 28,500-square-foot professional office building.
The developers on Thursday announced an updated version of the redevelopment of the former Medical Arts building, at the conjunction of Clinton, Sherman and Mullen streets.
The announcement comes as a result of Clinton Center Development LLC being sold to a new ownership group.
The new ownership group will consist of Michael E. Lundy, Lundy Development and Property Management; Corry J. Lawler, owner of The Lawman Construction Group; and Kim Allen, who owns United Professional Advisors.
Mr. Allen’s financial consultant’s firm will be a partner in the new ownership group, as well as the primary tenant in the new office building.
Once finished, the $9.5 million project will be called the United Professionals Building.
The two-story, vacant Medical Arts building, 155 Clinton St., will be entirely renovated. Only its steel skeleton will be used in the project, Mr. Lundy said.
A 4,400-square-foot addition of common space for a two-story atrium, restrooms and a small conference room will be constructed at the back of the building.
An adjacent, single-story building, at 171 Clinton St., will be demolished and removed.
The partners are offering the venture as a professional office condo building, Mr. Lundy said. Instead of leasing space, tenants will be given the opportunity to purchase and own their offices.
“It’s something new to Watertown,” Mr. Lundy said, adding that the concept is offered in other cities.
The “Class A” building will feature modern, high-technology amenities and efficient and cost-effective space not offered in other professional office buildings in the city, Mr. Lawler said.
Mr. Allen and United Professional Advisors will occupy 6,000 square feet of space on the second floor, leaving approximately 18,000 square feet of remaining space.
Mr. Allen envisions the building will be occupied by a maximum of eight other companies, such as accountants, insurance agencies and small law firms. Executive suites for firms with just a couple of employees will be a new concept for the city, he said.
Design Build Innovations (DBi) will be the general construction company. DBi is the new total solutions construction company formed last year with the acquisition of Lundy Construction by the Lawman Construction Group.
Both of those companies are currently working on the adjacent Watertown Savings Bank expansion.
Mr. Lundy said the COVID-19 pandemic and his acquisition of another property, the former CANI Building on outer Washington Street, delayed the site’s redevelopment when only he was involved in the project.
But he “made a promise” to Watertown Savings Bank President and CEO Mark Lavarnway that he would start construction before the bank project was completed, Mr. Lundy said.
The United Professionals Building will fulfill that promise, he said.
Construction is slated to begin by May 1, with the hope that the project will be completed this fall.
United Professional Advisors, an advising and benefits company, is now located on Route 3, just on the other side of the town of Hounsfield line.
Built by the Lawman Group just six years ago, the building no longer has enough space for its 15 employees.
Mr. Allen, who grew up in the north country and now lives in Sarasota, Florida, said he is excited that his son, Zachary Allen, is headquartered in Watertown and will work in the new building.
“We intend to transform this building into something very special, something that other professionals would want to work in,” Mr. Allen said. “We see it as a legacy building.”
His company has a workforce of about 100 people in 10 offices in seven states.
With its proximity to the adjacent Watertown Savings Bank offices, the site will have a campus feel to it, Mr. Lawler said.
The owners also think that the new building will fit in with the other nearby office buildings and businesses,
They also hope to develop part of the site on the Mullen side for about three food businesses in a separate structure.
The site will include a parking lot for 120 spaces. Mr. Lundy stressed that the site will feature a lot of landscaping and green space.
Once the one-story building is demolished, its steel skeleton will be recycled and used for a strip plaza in a business park he has proposed in LeRay, Mr. Lundy said.
