WATERTOWN — Redevelopment of a prime piece of downtown property that has sat idle since before the COVID-19 pandemic is getting a kick-start with plans for a 28,500-square-foot professional office building.

The developers on Thursday announced an updated version of the redevelopment of the former Medical Arts building, at the conjunction of Clinton, Sherman and Mullen streets.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.