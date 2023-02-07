WATERTOWN — Developer Michael E. Lundy plans to invest $10 million this spring in a 24,000-square-foot medical center at Washington Summit and three other projects in the medical complex that he owns on outer Washington Street.
Mr. Lundy again appeared in front of the town planning board on Monday to give an update on the planned medical center and receive final site plan approvals for two smaller projects at Washington Summit in the town of Watertown.
In all, he made presentations on a total of seven projects, including a planned 12,000-square-foot multi-retail building at the Thousand Islands International Agriculture and Business Park on Route 3 and a 30,000-square-foot building that will house a Sackets Harbor company that’s moving into the Jefferson County Corporate Park on outer Coffeen Street.
“Do you lay awake at night thinking about all of this?” planning board member Terry McAdam said, referring to all the projects that Mr. Lundy is working on in the town.
Mr. Lundy plans to start work on the five projects at Washington Summit in the spring and “do all of this together” during construction that would take between 16 and 18 months, he said.
During the discussion about the medical center, Mr. Lundy said the project is going through some changes. The facility would no longer be a 30,000-square-foot multi-tenant building but would be the home of just the medical center, with space for future expansion.
He is still not identifying that tenant until the organization is ready to do so.
The one-story building would be situated on the second level of the sprawling complex between the Samaritan Summit Village nursing home at the top of the hill and the building that houses the new AAA offices in the former CANI building at the bottom of the complex.
“It’ll stand out like Summit Village,” he said.
The 7-acre site would feature a “terraced” concept with the medical center at the top of the hill, a large retaining wall and parking lots behind it, another one on the side of the building and yet a larger one on the lower level of the hill.
A new road would be built that would lead to the medical center and be turned over to the town.
The medical center would be owned by Washington Summit which would lease it to the tenant. Sackets Harbor resident Corry J. Lawler’s company, DBi, is the general contractor for the medical center building.
In the next month or so, the old AAA building will be relocated from the medical complex to Lot 7, farther up on the complex site.
It will be rebuilt — piece by piece — while the other projects are constructed, he said. He doesn’t have a tenant yet for that structure.
Nearby, he’s building a maintenance and office building for his company. The planning board gave final approval for those two projects after he presented the colors that will be used in the two buildings’ exteriors. The original six-month site plan approvals had elapsed and had to be reapproved on Monday.
As he was planning to complete those three projects, Mr. Lundy said it dawned on him it was a good time to develop another 5,000-square-foot speculation building at the complex. He presented preliminary plans for that structure on Monday.
He’s still working on the plans for the 12,000-square-foot building at the ag-business park, near the Board of Cooperative Educational Services complex. He plans to return next month for further discussion on that project.
On Monday, town planners gave site plan approval for the 30,000-square-foot manufacturing facility for Mr. Lawler’s two companies, Lawman Heating and Cooling and DBi.
Plans call for consolidating sheet metal fabrication production from three sites and moving into the manufacturing facility in the county corporate park.
Mr. Lundy also plans another 30,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in the future for the corporate park.
