Lundy

Developer Michael E. Lundy speaks ahead of a groundbreaking ceremony in June at the Thousand Islands International Agriculture and Business Park in the town of Watertown. Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — Developer Michael E. Lundy plans to invest $10 million this spring in a 24,000-square-foot medical center at Washington Summit and three other projects in the medical complex that he owns on outer Washington Street.

Mr. Lundy again appeared in front of the town planning board on Monday to give an update on the planned medical center and receive final site plan approvals for two smaller projects at Washington Summit in the town of Watertown.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.