WATERTOWN — Developer Michael Lundy is proposing a scaled back project for the redevelopment of the old Medical Arts Building property on Clinton Street.
In 2017, Mr. Lundy purchased the property, with plans to renovate the two structures into a $14 million professional office building.
Mr. Lundy, who could not be reached for comment, plans to present “sketch plans” at the Oct. 1 Planning Board meeting for the new version of the project.
He wants to see what the city planners think about his preliminary plans for the project before submitting formal site plans at the November meeting, said Michael A. Lumbis, the city’s planning and community development director.
“He wants them to take a look at the preliminary plans and point out areas of concerns,” Mr. Lumbis said.
Mr. Lundy began preparing the site for his project when the Watertown YMCA expressed interest in the property for its $16 million aquatics, racquet sport and wellness center project.
But then Y officials learned the site did not qualify for two crucial federal tax credit programs, so they could no longer pursue their project at that site.
After that happened, Mr. Lundy went back to the drawing board.
His original plans included constructing an addition that would connect the Medical Arts Building at 161 Clinton St. with an adjacent structure, a one-story building at 171 Clinton St. It also would feature a two-story glass atrium at the back of the building.
But he now plans to demolish the one-story building at 171 Clinton St. that faces the road. The atrium also has been dropped.
Instead, Mr. Lundy wants to keep the two-story building and redevelop it. A 4,480-square-foot addition would be constructed at the front of the building, creating a structure that would be just under 30,000 square feet.
“This building would be a combination of commercial businesses on the first floor and office space on the second floor,” Mr. Lundy wrote in a letter to the city outlining his plans.
In July, Mr. Lundy said the property remains viable to redevelop, which is nearly 3 acres in size and within proximity to a growing downtown.
Under his new plans, the parking lot would be slightly larger than in the original design, with 163 spaces. A part of the property at the back would be set aside for an 8,000-square-foot building that would be added in the future.
Construction would start in the spring of 2020, with anticipation that it would be completed by the end of that year. The remaining asbestos still must be removed from the building.
In making his decision, Mr. Lundy reduced the scale of the project after moving forward to acquire the CANI spine and physical therapy building at 19472 U.S. Route 11 in the town of Watertown, he stated in his letter.
Now that he’s planning to proceed with redeveloping the site, Mr. Lundy can keep construction fencing up at the site. In April, the city directed him to take down the fence if he had no plans for the property.
Mr. Lundy owns Washington Summit medical office complex on outer Washington Street and the former North Side Improvement League building on Mill Street.
He just started working on Thousand Islands International Agribusiness Park on Route 3 in the town of Watertown and was involved in finding a new home for First Student school bus company in Watertown and Ogdensburg.
