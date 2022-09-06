Lyman named regional property manager at Christopher Community

SYRACUSE – Christopher Community, Inc. has announced the appointment of Tammy Lyman as regional property manager. “We are very pleased to announce the promotion of Tammy Lyman to regional property manager within our organization,” said Christopher Community President and CEO Justin Rudgick. “Tammy maintains years of affordable housing experience, and her previous roles in property management will serve her well in this new position.”
Lyman has extensive knowledge of the Rural Development, HUD, and NYS Tax Credit programs, and was most recently the property manager at Malta House, a 50-unit senior housing apartment facility, managed by Christopher Community in North Syracuse.
