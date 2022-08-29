LYONS FALLS — The village is “perfectly situated” to vie for one of the $4.5 million prizes of the new NY Forward revitalization program despite the limited preparation time after the program and its September application due date were announced in July.

Reuse possibilities for a number of key locations, including a “village-wide development scenario,” were analyzed as part of research completed in 2014 when the former paper mill site in the heart of the village became a Brownfield Opportunity Area. Grant funding was obtained to clean up contaminants and demolish unsafe structures on the property.

