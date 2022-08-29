LYONS FALLS — The village is “perfectly situated” to vie for one of the $4.5 million prizes of the new NY Forward revitalization program despite the limited preparation time after the program and its September application due date were announced in July.
Reuse possibilities for a number of key locations, including a “village-wide development scenario,” were analyzed as part of research completed in 2014 when the former paper mill site in the heart of the village became a Brownfield Opportunity Area. Grant funding was obtained to clean up contaminants and demolish unsafe structures on the property.
“When we talked about a village that has projects ready to go (for this program,) Lyons Falls was the obvious choice,” said Brittany Davis, executive director of Naturally Lewis and the Lewis County Industrial Development Agency. “They already have the vision in place, they have the plans in place, because they already went through the BOA (Brownfield Opportunity Area) process so it only made sense.”
The NY Forward program is a scaled-down version of the state’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative that provides funds for villages and hamlets, particularly those in rural areas to initiate projects that improve the quality of life for residents.
“I think it’s wonderful that they’re emphasizing rural and small villages at this time,” Lyons Falls Mayor Donna Dolhof said. “Plenty of the small rural villages have a need for revitalization and this grant will help with it, I believe.”
Pooling resources and experience with the DRI application process, Naturally Lewis and the county planning department headed by Director Casandra Buell are working with village leadership to complete the application by the Sept. 23 deadline.
“Right now, before the deep-dive discussion on projects we can put in (the application), we are focused on including all of the (Brownfield) projects,” Mrs. Buell said, describing the village as “a diamond in the rough.”
The former paper mill site at the village’s namesake falls at the confluence of the Black and Moose rivers, the vacant former elementary school building and waterfront development are among the suggestions in the Brownfield documents that could make “Lyons Falls a destination unto itself,” Mrs. Buell said.
In their application, the Lyons Falls team “must submit a vision for the downtown and a slate of developable projects to achieve that vision” of businesses and recreation opportunities drawing tourists and providing entertainment for locals.
Because of the limited resources of the small municipalities and neighborhoods targeted by the program, the state is providing consultants to help navigate the application and planning process which would, in the DRI process, have to be paid for by the applicant.
The consultant group that will be helping Lyons Falls is the Bergmann Group, Rochester, which has been the group assisting the village of Lowville with its DRI application for the past two rounds of that program.
This week, representatives of the village, Naturally Lewis, the planning department and the consultant will be compiling a list of potential projects for the application based on the Brownfield suggestions and interest from developers for some of those projects.
“This is just brand new to us so we are just in the very preliminary planning stages so we really haven’t talked about it other than possibly the Lyons Falls school and a couple of properties in the downtown area that are kind of blighted that we would like to fix up,” Mrs. Dolhof said.
Part of the process includes getting ideas and feedback from community members.
Naturally Lewis has set up a page dedicated to Lyons Falls’ NY Forward application that includes a comment form. A display explaining the program and potential projects will be set up Sept. 9 during the Food Truck Friday event in the village’s Riverside Park.
“We have momentum now and we’re ready to roll with this,” Mrs. Buell said.
Although they reached out to a number of villages and hamlets about applying for the program, Mrs. Davis said that most responded that it would take “more time and planning” to make the deadline but that they will consider applying next year instead.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.