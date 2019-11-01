AURORA – MacKenzie-Childs has chosen a 200,931-square-foot warehouse located in the town of Volney, to house its growing warehousing and fulfillment needs.
The existing warehouse building is undergoing substantial renovations and upgrades to meet the needs of its new occupant. The plans include constructing a new parking lot and vehicle entrance for employees, as well as interior improvements, including enhanced insulation, lighting, and creating office space.
In addition to improvements to the facility, MacKenzie-Childs will be installing racking and other custom-designed equipment to maximize the efficiency of the operation. As work at the facility is completed, MacKenzie-Childs’ order fulfillment and other operations will be moved into the building in stages.
James Miller, MacKenzie-Childs Director of Supply Chain says, “the Volney warehouse facility will be an excellent site to house our growing fulfillment operations for years to come. We are pleased to be moving to this location and look forward to being fully operational very soon.”
Initial plans include employing 50 to 55 people at the fulfillment center, with additional employment growth expected in the coming years. The exact hiring needs are under review and MacKenzie-Childs will be recruiting to fill its open positions soon.
MacKenzie-Childs is a fully integrated designer, manufacturer, and multichannel merchant of high-quality, handcrafted ceramic and enamel tableware, furniture, and home and garden accessories. The brand is best known for distinctive designs that combine vibrant colors and pattern-on-pattern surface decoration to create a fresh, original aesthetic best described as “tradition with a twist.” For more than 35 years, the brand’s talented designers and artisans have created beautiful, original products that add joy and grace to homes great and small throughout the world. Handcrafted MacKenzie-Childs products can be purchased from the company’s retail stores in New York City and Aurora, and through distinctive fine retailers in the U.S. and around the world. For more information, visit mackenzie-childs.com or follow its social channels on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest.
Operation Oswego County provided timely assistance and coordination between the owner of the facility and MacKenzie-Childs to help attract this significant economic development project to Oswego County. Operation Oswego County is the authorized economic development arm of Oswego County and its mission is the creation and retention of job opportunities, diversification, and strengthening of Oswego County’s economic base, and developing the local economy in a planned, organized, and environmentally friendly atmosphere.
“This project fits well with the strategies of the Oswego County Economic Advancement Plan by addressing the transportation and logistics industry sector, and we are very proud to have such a recognized company as MacKenzie-Childs join our business community,” says L. Michael Treadwell, Executive Director, Operation Oswego County.
