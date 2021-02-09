CARTHAGE — After 15 years of leasing, the Magro family has purchased the downtown building which houses Stefano’s Pizzeria and Restaurant.
“Great — it feels like coming back home,” said Salvatore Magro, who is part of the second generation of the family — along with his sister Stefania Peebles — to run the local pizzeria business.
Their father, Stefano Magro, a native of Sicily, had helped his brothers establish a pizzeria in Sherburne before branching out on his own. The senior Mr. Magro and his wife Toni decided settle in Carthage and opened their first pizzeria on State Street in the summer of 1985. As the business grew, they moved into a larger space next door and became a community favorite.
A devastating fire on March 2, 2002 consumed the entire section of downtown building where the Village Green Park now stands. Undaunted, the Margro family saved what mementos they could from the building as the family patriarch made plans to open in another location.
When the opportunity arose to move into a larger location across from the fire site, they took advantage. In 2005, Stefano’s moved to 258 State St. and in 2012 expanded to provide space for parties and banquets.
Mr. Magro said his father could have moved the family business elsewhere but felt loyalty and dedication to the village of Carthage.
“He had other options but did not want to leave Carthage — Carthage is our home,” he said. “Our future has always been in Carthage. We were forced out once and never want to be forced out again.”
According to the younger Mr. Magro, his father had the foresight to have a clause put in the original lease agreement with the building’s owners, the Carthage Industrial Development Corporation, to have first right of refusal if the building was to be sold.
“Dad taught us to look to the future, never just assume everything would go to plan,” the younger owner said. “He always looked down the road. “
The purchase includes both 262 and 264 State St. which is currently occupied by teased. Hair Salon and Massage, along with Heritage Apartments above the businesses.
The purchase was held up somewhat by an ongoing problem at the location. A few years ago a leaking fuel tank was discovered under the sidewalk in front of 262 State St. The state Department of Environmental Conservation handled the initial remediation and continues to monitor the area.
The new owner said the CIDC has taken good care of the buildings which had been modernized prior to the purchase.
“We were well aware of the problems,” said the younger Mr. Magro. “We would not have purchase if they had not taken care of the situation.”
Since the purchase was finalized, the new owners have been working to make repairs to and update the 20 apartments. In the spring, they plan to make repairs and paint the exteriors of the buildings.
Young Mr. Magro said due to the pandemic, the restaurant business has changed and they have tried to keep up.
He said the restaurant is open with limited seating and they have upgraded their computer system to streamline online ordering for delivery.
Although his father has stepped back somewhat, Mr. Magro said he is still involved and not ready to retire.
“He enjoys the interaction with the customers,” Mr. Magro said. “Although we are not in our original location, I want to keep the legacy as he envisioned it to give back for all he did for me.”
He stressed they could not do it without the help of their long-time employees and support of the community.
“We never take that for granted,” the younger Mr. Magro said. “It might sound cliché but it’s the truth. We have stood the test of time due to community support. My father always said — be the best you can be and never give customers a reason not to come back.”
The Magro family also owns and operates restaurants in Mexico, Pulaski and Great Bend. They plan to open another pizzeria in Adams.
