WATERTOWN — The city Planning Commission took no action on Tuesday on a 61-unit affordable housing project proposed for Main Avenue.
The commission tabled the project until the developers can get a more complicated state environmental review completed on it.
The four-story housing facility would be for homeless and seriously low-income people on a 3.4-acre site on the north side of Main Avenue.
The developers, Neighbors of Watertown Inc., must first get two variances approved by the Zoning Board of Appeals before the project will come back to the commission next month.
Michael A. Lumbis, the city’s planning and community development director, said he was ready to approve the project on Tuesday night if it weren’t for the needed environmental review.
Neighbors of Watertown, along with Transitional Living Services of Northern New York and Credo Community Center for the Treatment of Addictions, is purchasing the property to construct the affordable housing project.
LaBella Associates, Rochester, is the engineer working on the project and submitted the site plan application on behalf of Neighbors.
The four-story building would consist of one-bedroom and studio apartments. Tenants would be income eligible to live in them.
