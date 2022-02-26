MALONE — Local business North Country Dojo announced that it will be open full time and offer continuous enrollment for classes.
Business owners David Johnson and Jayelene Warner said they wanted to create a family-oriented dojo where training is conducted in a comfortable, safe environment.
“We are a fun family-oriented dojo. There are no egos, we are not a competitive sport. Your progress is based on your attendance and performance,” Sensei David Johnson said.
Since its first day of operation on Sept. 4, North Country Dojo teaches students of varying ages self-defense or self-protection techniques of Japanese Budo. According to Johnson, the curriculum-based program teaches the following techniques: grappling, throwing, choking, joint locking, striking, kicking, punching, defense against various weapons, ground defense, women’s self-reliance, and anti-bullying strategies.
The Dojo, 459 E. Main St., is open Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
From 5 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, and from 10:15 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, a class will be held for children ages 5 and 6.
From 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. Monday to Thursday, and 10:45 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, classes will be held for children ages 7 to 12.
From 6:15 to 7 p.m. Monday to Thursday, and from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Saturday, classes will be held for youth ages 13 and older.
More information on North Country Dojo can be found on Facebook at wdt.me/E9gaaK.
