Above par start for golf course

Jordan Northrop, manager of the city’s newly acquired Thompson Park Golf Course, said he saw families and military soldiers having a good time on the course this weekend.Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — A week after its opening, the city’s newly acquired Thompson Park Golf Course was full of golfers — both young and old — this past weekend, the facility’s manager said Monday.

Some pleasant weather brought out people — from age 8 to 80-plus — playing 81 rounds of golf on Saturday and 94 on Sunday at the Thompson Park Golf Course in the historic city park.

