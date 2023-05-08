WATERTOWN — A week after its opening, the city’s newly acquired Thompson Park Golf Course was full of golfers — both young and old — this past weekend, the facility’s manager said Monday.
Some pleasant weather brought out people — from age 8 to 80-plus — playing 81 rounds of golf on Saturday and 94 on Sunday at the Thompson Park Golf Course in the historic city park.
Jordan Northrop, manager of the course, said he saw families and military soldiers having a good time on the course this weekend.
And he’s expecting the course will be busy all week as the weather forecast is calling for some sunny spring weather.
“I was very pleased,” he said, adding that 75 season members have signed up so far to play.
His goal is 150 members, he said.
“To get half in just less than two weeks, it’s more than I expected,” he said. “I’m very happy.”
The 18-hole golf course opened last Monday under mostly rainy days for the first few days.
So far, the golf course will host 10 tournaments this season. He did not know how many other events have been planned.
Mr. Northrop said he didn’t know how many wedding receptions and other events will be hosted at the facility this year.
Under previous owner Michael A. Lundy, there were about a dozen tournaments last season and a total of 32 tournaments and special events.
Food and beverages will be provided by Spokes on the Green.
The owners are waiting to acquire a liquor license and state Department of Health approvals before they can sell food and beverages. Initially, Spokes plans to operate out of a special events tent before it uses the clubhouse.
The clubhouse’s electrical system must still undergo some major upgrades, but a timetable for their completion is not known yet.
The city purchased the Watertown Golf Club for $3.4 million from Mr. Lundy in January.
In recent months, the deal has been the subject of much debate, with opponents objecting to its $3.4 million price tag.
