WATERTOWN — A Sackets Harbor construction company is eyeing the Jefferson County Corporate Park for a 30,000-square-foot manufacturing facility.
Lawman Heating and Cooling and its sister company, Design Build Innovations, or DBi, intend to consolidate operations from three sites in Jefferson County into the new building in the corporate park on outer Coffeen Street, CEO and owner Corry J. Lawler said Thursday.
The company would consolidate its sheet metal fabrication and metal roof fabrication “all under one roof,” Mr. Lawler said. The new building also would become the company’s headquarters.
“We are looking at ways to be more efficient, adapt and grow,” he said.
The new facility would add 10 jobs “out of the gate with more in the future,” Mr. Lawler said.
While the company hasn’t made the commitment yet for the move, it’s the only site now under consideration, he said.
“It’s a great site,” he said.
If the company proceeds, the project would be completed in about a year.
The facility would be built on Lot 10 and be situated between the FedEx building and offices for the Valentine brothers.
Developer Michael E. Lundy now owns the approximate 8-acre site and would sell it to Lawman. In June, the two businessmen announced that Mr. Lundy was selling his construction company, Lundco, to Lawman.
The Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency discussed the project during its meeting Thursday morning but took no action.
Board chair Robert E. Aliasso Jr. said the project just recently came up on the JCIDA’s radar, so the agency plans to get feedback from other corporate park tenants to see what they think about it.
Board members also want to talk to the Watertown Town Planning Board before taking up the project in September.
“I think it fits in corporate park,” board member David Converse said.
Looking at some rough plans for the facility on Thursday, Mr. Aliasso said he has some questions about setback requirements and parking.
The project must get site plan approval from the town planning board. A public hearing will be held at its September meeting.
Mr. Lundy also has proposed another 30,000-square-foot manufacturing facility on Lot 11, an adjacent property for Lawman’s project, according to Pamela D. Desormo, town planning board co-chair.
The buildings would be the exact reflection of each other, she said.
“It would mirror the other building,” she said.
The second structure would be built as a spec building with plans to market it over the winter, Mr. Lundy said. It just makes sense to pursue that one at the same time of building the first one since construction is occurring there anyway, he added.
He also told town officials about his plans to construct a 12,000-square-foot building in the Thousand Islands International Agriculture and Business Park that he owns.
He’s using construction material from a demolished building at 145 Clinton St. as part of the Watertown Savings Bank’s new lending center.
That building was recently demolished and will be rebuilt, piece by piece, at the ag-business park on Route 3 in the town of Watertown, Mr. Lundy said.
